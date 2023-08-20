Share With Me The Scandal That Nearly Tore Your Family Or Friend Group Apart

No matter how put together a family or even a friend group could look from the outside, there is usually always more than meets the eye.

Sometimes there are situations or ~scandals~ that occur which can just outright tear a family or friend group a part.

So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: what scandal or instance — big or small — tore your family or friend group apart?

Maybe there was a wild cheating incident in your family that forced people to take sides. At first, it seemed like something your family could work through but it ended up getting ugly and a lot of family members no longer speak to one another.

Perhaps a friend of yours got arrested for something that your other friends got away with which caused everyone to split up. It was one of those 'wrong place at the wrong time' moments and you've lost some friends as a result.

Maybe there was family drama over an item — like an inheritance or a house. It all happened before your time — but the family tensions are still strong.

Or perhaps one of your best childhood friends went off to college and completely disconnected from your friend group. Things with him were fine up until he left for school — or at least seemed fine — so it's been a big mystery to you all.

Or maybe your mom had no idea that your father was married once before and had children until one night it came out accidentally at a family dinner. Your dad got a little tipsy and blurted it out. When the table heard the news, everyone went silent and your mother left the room. Your parents ended up divorcing and now you barely see or talk to your dad.

Whatever the scandal is, share it with me in the comments below or in this anonymous form