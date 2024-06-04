Shar Pei Mix Puppy Who Was 'Dragged Behind a Truck' Finally Gets Her Happy Ending

Austin Pets Alive! was founded in 1997 and the work they do with animals in the Austin, Texas area, and all over the country, is so incredibly important and heartwarming. This amazing rescue organization recently shared the story of Charli, a precious Shar Pei mix puppy who was subjected to horrific abuse.

Charli was seen being dragged on a chain behind a truck, her paws bloody from trying to keep up. After her rescue and veterinary care at another shelter , Austin Pets Alive! stepped in to transport her to Chicago where she will soon find her forever home.

View the original article to see embedded media.

People on Instagram are rightfully appalled at what this poor sweet girl has been through. One person said, "Thank God she was saved in time! Praying that karma catches up to the monster who did this to her!"Another added, "My heart shatters reading stories such as this. May this beauty find peace, love and joy for the remainder of her life. Thank you for all you do." Someone else replied, "I hope she gets the best family ever!"

Related: Pit Bull Mix named 'Big Top' Who Just Celebrated 12th Birthday Is Hoping for the Ultimate Gift

The press release from Austin Pets Alive! says,"The authorities intervened just in time, and Charli made her way to a local shelter before coming to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!). The ongoing investigation saved Charli thanks to a concerned citizen and security cameras showing the incident. Due to the concern for Charli’s safety, the pup was unavailable for local adoption and was pled to rescues around the country. Right now, in a transport van with 25 other dogs on their way to Chicago, Charli is starting a new journey to find someone who loves her. “That’s what she wants most,” the shelter staff told APA!.

She deserves her happily ever after. Austin pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! had their inaugural transport at the new hub on April 22 and the press release goes on to explain, "The new APA! Transport Hub in Elgin, Texas, is a game-changer for Texas shelters. It enables APA! to rescue nearly 3,000 a year animals from under-resourced rural South and Central Texas shelters by connecting them to other rescues with space and adoption demand nationwide. This facility serves as a crucial layover stop for pets who have been rescued from euthanasia and are on their way to other safe havens across the nation, significantly increasing their chances of finding a loving home."

Austin Pets Alive! is having their 'Raise a Day' fundraiser June 11-13th in hopes of raising two days worth of operating costs in 48 hours. If you'd like to make a donation to this wonderful organization and help sweet pets like Charli, You can donate to Austin Pets Alive! here.

Looking for more PetHelpful updates? Follow us on YouTube for more entertaining videos. Or, share your own adorable pet by submitting a video, and sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.