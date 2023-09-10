'Most comfy bra in existence': Busty reviewers swear by this No. 1 bestseller, and it's 50% off

What is it?

Anyone who's ever worn a bra will agree — finding one that's comfortable, supportive and doesn't look like it was made in the 1800s is like striking gold. Well, we've discovered a Yukon-sized nugget with the Shapermint Daily Comfort Bra. It checks off all the right boxes — wireless design, no-dig straps and a stylish silhouette. It offers support where you need it without digging into your back and underarms.

Why is it a great deal?

The Shapermint Daily Comfort Bra comes in a range of lovely colors and inclusive sizes (up to 48F), making it a top contender when it comes to everyday wear. Prices vary by color and size but here's a bonus — right now you can snag one on sale at Amazon for as low as $24 — that's 50% off! But act quickly, because this deal won't last, and you want to make sure you're covered no matter what you're wearing — from white blouses to those pesky button-down shirts.

Why do I need this?

When it comes to bras, what's your biggest pet peeve? Is it having rigid underwires digging into your skin? Lack of support, making you feel like you're just flailing around? Or maybe it's those thin straps that leave indents in your shoulders. Whatever your grievance might be, there's a good chance the Shapermint was designed to avoid it.

For starters, its nearly seamless construction trades those pesky wires for a thick under-boob band to provide lift and support without discomfort. Light pads line the cup portion of the bra for added cushioning and coverage, and the secure hook-and-eye closure at the back ensures everything stays in place. Plus, the extra-wide straps serve two purposes: they won't dig into your skin and help prevent bulging for a smoother look under your clothes.

We're big fans of the inclusive sizing options, and there's a handy chart provided to help you find the perfect fit. A small will fit sizes 34A–30C, while a 4XL can accommodate chest sizes up to 48F. There are also four ultra-wearable neutrals to choose from (pricing varies between colors and sizes), and the cute sports bra-like shape is a far cry from those sad-looking bras of yore. To make things super convenient, this bra is machine washable — just be sure to air-dry!

Once you try this bra, you might never go back to wearing an underwire ever again! (Photo: Amazon)

What the reviewers say:

Over 14,000 Amazon reviewers can't get enough of the Shapermint Daily Comfort Bra — and it's easy to see why. "Most comfy bra in existence," raved a repeat customer. "Couldn’t be more pleased. This is the most comfortable and supportive bra I own. I have bought them in three colors."

"These are the best bras I've ever owned, I have four now!" wrote another loyal fan. "They are comfortable, cute and no wire, but still provide great support — amazing." And this one admitted wearing a non-wire bra when you're busty takes some getting used to. "I'm a 38DDD and was skeptical at first, because I was sure one was going to fall out at any point. But they really don't...it's just that I've worn underwire bras for so long it was hard to adjust to. No sagging or bulging...just really comfortable. Best bra."

"The last bra you will ever need to buy," exclaimed a happy shopper. "I was worried about them stretching with little support throughout the day. Definitely not the case. [It] was very comfortable! Hardly noticed I was wearing a bra. Supported my large DDD breasts the whole day."

"I have DD breasts, I am 57 and [was] just tired of the underwire and straps digging into my shoulders," shared a final reviewer. "[I] decided to try this bra after reading reviews and let me tell you, the size chart is accurate — this bra fits amazingly. It looks great and is completely comfortable. I have already ordered more."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

