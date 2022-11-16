Shania Twain, 57, reveals inspiration for recent nude photoshoot: 'It's just time to feel comfortable in my own skin'

Shania Twain says she was too insecure to wear bikinis as a teenager. (Photo:REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Shania Twain is still the one — even covered in mud.

The Grammy award-winning songstress opened up about the inspiration for her latest nude photoshoot à la mud in an interview with TalkShopLive.

"My truth, as I get older, and I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people's criticism," she said.

Twain also opened up about the insecurities that plagued her teenage years, explaining that her current body confidence was not always present.

"I was very insecure woman, girl ... I was one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example," she said. "So I'm saying, well, the heck with that. I didn't do it when I was younger, so I'm going to do it now. I'm going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin.

"So what I did was, I did a photo session naked with just mud," Twain continued. "And, trust me, this took courage because I am so not an exhibitionist. It was all about my own message to myself. Just saying, you know, it's just time to feel comfortable in my own skin and share that with other people and just share those insecurities, shed that skin of insecurity."

Now, Twain is embracing her body and isn't shy about the changes that come along with aging.

"Repeating the message to myself was the beginning, just saying, 'OK, I'm fine with the way I look, I'm fine aging, I'm fine and comfortable with myself.' And this was the final step of saying, OK, I can't just tell people that. I can't just say it. I've got to live it," she said.

For Twain, living this truth occasionally includes going without a bra, as she did in the beginning of her career.

"When I did my very first video, 'What Made You Say That?' this is the very, very first album I ever recorded," she explained. "I was braless in that video. But as the young woman that I was, it seemed fine because I was perkier. So my message is, why should it be offensive just because I'm older?"

