Shania Twain: Manchester designer left speechless by gig outfit surprise

A fashion designer has said seeing singer Shania Twain unexpectedly wearing an outfit on stage that he sent to her left him "speechless".

Ewan Job, who was in the crowd for the star's Manchester show on Monday, said he was "so made up" when she appeared in the hot pink cowboy-style outfit.

The singer said she had "Shania'd" it a bit but wearing it had been an honour.

The former University of Salford student, who runs his own label, said he was happy with her alterations.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Twain said the Prima Ewan designer had "posted this gorgeous Queen Of Me-inspired outfit on Instagram and campaigned with the fans to get it seen and, well, it worked".

"I'm glad you approved of my Shania'd version," she added.

Ewan posted this gorgeous Queen Of Me inspired outfit on Instagram and campaigned with the fans to get it seen and, well, it worked! 💖 Thank you @primaewan, it’s an honor to wear one of your designs… and I’m glad you approved of my Shania’d version!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXPkTEN6qk — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) September 26, 2023

Job told BBC Radio Manchester the outfit "took about a week" to make, before he put it on social media "and the reception it got was amazing".

"Ultimately, I got in touch with her manager and he [said]: 'I think Shania's going to love it. Do you want to drop it at the hotel?'" he said.

He said he was still shocked when Twain stepped out at the AO Arena in the costume.

The singer also invited him on stage to thank him and check he was OK with the fact she "Shania'd it".

He also got the chance to join her for the chorus of his favourite song, Life's About To Get Good.

He said he was "so made up, because I didn't think it was going to happen".

"I don't know how to put it into words," he said.

"I was speechless.

"She was saying 'it's an honour to wear this'."

Job, who usually designs clothing for drag artists, added that he now had another star in his sights.

Pressed on who, he answered: "Cher, absolutely."

