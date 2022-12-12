‘Brings color to my face instantly’: Shania Twain’s favorite face oil is on sale at Amazon

She's still the one who impresses us much. (Photo: Getty)

She’s still the one who can rock a sheer leopard-print outfit at 57 and humble one of Hollywood’s sexiest men — if Shania Twain is giving directions, we’re taking notes. And right now, we’re taking her notes to Amazon where her favorite face oil is on sale! It’s Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil and it’s down to $48 (was $56).

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil $48 $56 Save $8 Made from marula seeds, this anti-aging face oil is free of chemicals and toxins and formulated to rejuvenate your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $48 at Amazon

Shania Twain is notoriously humble and kind — kind enough to share with the world her beauty secrets. Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil happens to be the secret to her glowing complexion.

“I remove makeup with it and wear it morning and night after washing my face,” Twain told Glamour. “I always apply it before using moisturizer.”

The oil is extracted from marula seeds, which are packed with antioxidants, flavonoids and omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids that your skin can quickly absorb. It’s formulated to nourish skin and give it a youthful glow without any essential oils and chemicals, while targeting fine lines and wrinkles.

“It brings color to my face instantly and leaves it feeling so lovely,” Twain gushed.

This vegan and cruelty-free product is also great for all skin types — which means it’s on Shania’s holiday shopping list.

“I gave several to friends and family for Christmas gifts — gotta share the love.”

Now we're sharing the love with you. Ready to add to cart?

