Shania Twain, 57, says she plans on 'aging naturally': 'Our skin starts sag, it’s just part of growing old'

Shania Twain talks about her body positivity journey at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shania Twain said "I don't invite negativity in" when discussing her body positivity journey at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

The 57-year-old has been making headlines since posing nude for her latest album titled Queen of Me. And although her display of self-love may not be for everyone, the singer is only looking on the bright side.

"I’m just doing what I do. To be honest, I only pay attention to the positive reaction," she told Fox News Digital. "I take responsibility for my decisions and once I make them, I've made them because I'm happy with them, so it doesn't matter to me."

Twain has taken the opportunity to speak about body confidence throughout her press for the album, encouraging people of all ages to embrace their natural selves. It's been a particularly important mission for the singer after spending years struggling with body image in the public eye.

"I think as we get older especially, we do tend to get more shy or more critical of our bodies. Our skin starts to sag, it's just part of growing old," she said. "I plan on aging naturally ... So that also means being comfortable in your own skin and instead of hiding it, embracing it and enjoying it."

It's safe to say that Twain did just that on Sunday night, as she appeared on the red carpet in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress that featured hip cut outs and a high-slit leg.

"Clearly the most beautiful woman in the world!" a fan wrote on CMT's Instagram post. Another said, "I love how much fun she's having lately with wigs and fashion!"

The musician had a more striking look up her sleeve for accepting the night's Equal Pay Award, as she appeared on stage in a colorful Chanel set.

Twain wore a Chanel set on the CMT Awards stage. (Photo: Getty Images)

The purple, pink and white jacket was styled with a matching bra and pair of hot pants, made more country with a black cowboy hat and some over the knee leather boots.

"Let me start by saying, 'Let's go girls,'" Twain said as she kicked off her speech.

