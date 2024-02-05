It's Shamrock Shake season. Find out when you can get one

It’s Shamrock Shake time.

The seasonal green mint-flavored milkshake is making its return to McDonalds restaurants across the country, including Kentucky.

Returning, as well, is an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. And there’s a charity component to the offering at some locations.

When does McDonald's Shamrock Shake come back in 2024?

The Feb. 5 launch date is early compared to prior years. The Shamrock Shake typically returns to McDonald's menu in mid- to late-February as a ramp up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Although the burger chain last week announced the shake would be returning to stores Feb 5, the item remained absent on the McDonald's app in some markets on Monday.

Shamrock Shake sales benefit Ronald McDonald House.

McDonald’s owner/operators in Kentucky and southern Indiana will donate 25 cents from the sale of each Shamrock Shake from Feb. 5 to March 18 to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provide places or families to stay nearby while their children are receiving medical care.

Both the shake and the McFlurry will be available for a limited time and while supplies last

Until the shake drops for 2024, catch up on some of its history.

Who invented the Shamrock Shake?

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator Hal Rosen in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. It debuted nationally in 1970.

The Shamrock Shake in lemon-lime?

Others, though, credit Rogers Merchandising in Chicago for creating the shake in 1970. And, get this, it was initially a lemon-lime flavor made with vanilla ice cream and lemon-lime sherbet, and vanilla syrup. By 1973, the shake was just a green-colored vanilla shake without the lemon-lime sherbet.

There was a Shamrock Sundae.

A Shamrock Sundae was introduced in 1980, made with McDonald’s vanilla soft serve and topped with green Shamrock Syrup. It hung around for a year.

The Shamrock Shake came in a chocolate version.

Chocolate was added to the Shamrock Shake for a limited time in 2017 nationally. The drink came with a limited-edition straw designed to deliver 50% chocolate and 50% mint in each sip.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: McDonald's Shamrock Shake is coming back. Here's what to know