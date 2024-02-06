The Shamrock Shake returns early to McDonald’s menus

It’s not even Valentine’s Day yet, but McDonald’s is already embracing the luckiest holiday of the year.

On Feb. 1, McDonald’s announced that “Shamrock SZN” is officially back with the return of its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Both verdant treats are making their return to participating restaurants nationwide starting Feb. 5 for a limited time.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry and Shamrock Shake. (McDonald's)

For the uninititated, the Shamrock Shake features McDonald’s vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping. Returning for its fifth year, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and crumbly pieces of Oreo cookie blended it into celadon-hued bliss.

The creamy green drinks are returning rather early this year, dropping on Feb. 20 in 2023 and Feb. 21 in 2022, which means that customers have a full two weeks more to enjoy them than they had in recent years.

The Shamrock Shake was first created back in 1967 by Connecticut franchise owner Hal Rosen who made the mint shake in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The emerald-colored drink was so successful, it debuted nationally in 1970, marking more than 50 years of sweet and minty fun for all.

Missing from this year’s official announcement is Grimace’s Irish relative and Shamrock Shake mascot Uncle O’Grimacey, who was first conceived for St. Patrick’s Day decades ago. Unfortunately, he last appeared in McDonald’s ads in the mid-1980s, but people have been begging for his return on social media, so anything is possible.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com