Shady Things About Burger King's Menu

Burger King first appeared as the Insta-Burger King restaurant in 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida (though the chain currently claims it got its start in 1954 and in Miami instead), this fast food restaurant quickly became one of the most well-known chains for hungry customers to grab a quick bite to eat. Sizzling French fries, greasy burgers, and chicken sandwich options all currently grace the Burger King menu, and are thought to be a budget-friendly choice for those who do not want to spend too much money on a gourmet burger meal. Yet, while Burger King is well known in the United States and even internationally, even the most reliable customers might not be privy to some of the less-savory inner workings of the fast food chain, especially when it comes to the menu.

From shady menu items with over-the-top calorie and sodium counts and salads that are not as healthy as they appear, to non-budget-friendly options and sandwiches that sit out for hours or even days on end, Burger King can be interpreted as hiding behind the facade of one of the most popular burger chains out there.

In reality, it may not be telling its customers the entire story behind its supposedly cost-efficient menu and food. So, what makes Burger King's menu a little bit on the questionable side? Here are some facets to consider the next time you find yourself facing the Burger King menu.

Some Menu Items Are Not As Value-Friendly As They Appear

bag of Burger King chicken nuggets - Crawford Smith/Mashed

One of the advantages Burger King has over many other burger restaurants is its budget-friendly menu. At least, that's what the chain wants customers to believe. The truth is that customers have to look at the fine print before ordering. For example, what you should know about its popular chicken nuggets is that they can go up to a 16-piece meal. That particular meal, which is only $3.99, is more cost-effective per nugget than a $1.79 4-piece meal. Customers are also more likely to get the long and slender chicken fries instead of the nuggets for a measly $0.20 more. It isn't necessarily quality over quantity, but a smart way to spend money.

Another pricey option, at least for fast food standards, are special meals like the Halloween bundles occasionally offered by Burger King. The chains Trick or Heat bundle and the Spooky Special have cost as much as $13 a pop! Typically, people do not go to Burger King to spend almost $15 on food, even for a specialty meal. They are going for convenience and to keep spending to a minimum, making this an odd addition to the menu.

One Redditor said that these spendy specials give you too much food anyway. Purchasing two value menu chicken sandwiches is not only cheaper but fills them up without feeling like they are going to need to buy a new pant size. Another stated that for the price, people might as well get takeout from a normal sit-down restaurant since it will be close to the same price.

The Side Salad Isn't Always As Healthy As One Might Think

burger king garden side salad - Burger King

When some people go out to eat, they're looking for a health-conscious lunch or dinner option that is not packed with calories and will make them feel good about their choices. Typically, this comes in the form of a salad, something that, in other circumstances, is a great option that's full of healthy vegetables and protein. Yet, that is not necessarily the case when it comes to Burger King's garden salad. That's because the crispy chicken garden salad can be packed with more calories than Burger King's iconic Whopper (which people already tend to think of as one of the more unhealthy items on the fast food chain's menu). But a salad being on the same wavelength as a Whopper seems a bit ridiculous.

During an interview with Mashed, registered dietitian Sue Heikkinen stated that, while a Whopper clocks in at 675 calories, the crispy chicken garden salad comes in at a staggering estimate of 870 calories and carries 71 grams of fat. Yes, the salad has some vegetables, and the base is lettuce, but it's the crispy part of the garden salad that people have to worry about -- that is, the battered and fried chicken on top of it. If a person adds the rather rich Caesar dressing to that, then the salad it will become even more calorie-dense. Needless to say, calling something a salad does not necessarily mean it is a healthy option.

The Whopper Does Not Always Look Like The Advertising Pictures

Person eating a Whopper - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

It is common knowledge that companies will use advertisements and campaigns to promote their products. In Burger King's case, it is all about showcasing their food. The thing is, people will be quick to point out any discrepancies they see in the advertisements versus what they get in real life. The culprit of false advertising: the Whopper. In a recent 2023 campaign, images showed Burger King's notorious Whopper burger having 35% more meat than its predecessor and ingredients that were overflowing out of the bun. Of course, this looked great to consumers who enjoyed the burger. But what you see is not always what you get.

Customers who ordered this supposedly new Whopper were saddened to see that no significant changes had been made. They called out Burger King for falsely advertising a menu item and ultimately misleading its consumers. The comparison of advertising images to the real-life burgers received by diners resulted in a class action lawsuit that was filed against Burger King in March 2023. Burger King went on the defensive and tried to get the case dismissed. However, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Roy Altman didn't let the fast food chain off so easily, stating that it had to defend itself against the claims that its depiction of the Whopper was wildly embellished.

The Triple Whopper With Cheese Is A Calorie Bomb

Triple Whopper with cheese - Burger King

The Whopper is one of Burger King's most advertised menu items, consisting of a 4-ounce beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise, and pickles, all piled together on a sesame bun. Now, add two more beef patties and a slice of cheese, and you will have the Triple Whopper. While adding more protein not necessarily a bad thing, the Triple Whopper is more than just protein with some vegetables and condiments -- it is a calorie bomb. This specific menu item is 1,303 calories with 90 grams of fat -- and that doesn't include a side of French fries and a drink.

A healthier and less calorie-dense option is a Whopper Jr. without mayonnaise and cheese. This burger is only 260 calories (330 calories with all of the fixings). While it is not nearly as large, the Whopper Jr. is sure to settle that Burger King craving and leave customers satisfied with their quick-meal option. Also, since you are cutting out those extra calories, a side of small French fries can easily join in.

Unpopular Menu Items May Sit Out For A While

Burger King fish sandwich on tray - the_southern_snack / Instagram

The whole concept of fast food is in the name. Namely, restaurants are made to sling food out to customers in a very timely fashion, which then means that many of these places are pre-making some of the meals on the menu. Depending on how often something is ordered, these foods are then potentially left out under a heat lamp for a prolonged period. At least, that is reportedly the case for some of Burger King's less popular menu items. One Redditor who says that they used to work at a Burger King location claimed that their chain would have some items sitting out not only all day but, in some cases, for multiple days. The worst offender, according to the writer, was the chain's Fish Fillet sandwich.

The fillets are not the only broadly unpopular menu items that can be left under heat lamps for hours on end. According to Reddit, the Whopper Jr., Chicken Fries, and Chicken Nuggets tend to find themselves in the same predicament. Not only is it a gross thing that Burger King does to its food, but paying customers should not have to deal with rubbery meals because employees are pre-making menu items when no one has even ordered them. If it is common knowledge an item does not sell, do not make it in bulk.

The Ultimate Breakfast Platter May Be Too Much To Start Your Day

The Ultimate Breakfast Platter - Big J Reviews / YouTube

Cooking breakfast in the morning is not an option for everyone, especially if they're running late and have to hop in their car and commute to work. That's where Burger King breakfast comes into play, namely the Ultimate Breakfast Platter, which consists of pancakes, hashbrowns, eggs, sausage, and a biscuit. It has everything that a person needs for a hearty breakfast on the go. At least, it does on paper.

While breakfast is widely considered to be something we all need to get our energy levels up and brain power working, the 930 calories and 44 total grams of fat in the Ultimate Breakfast Platter may not really fulfill that sentiment. Many note that the pancakes alone are enough to fill you up without everything else on the platter, which seriously reduces its value, too -- are you really going to eat those leftovers later?

So, you may wish to skip the Ultimate Breakfast Platter as your first meal of the day and think about getting something else. A good option is one of Burger King's breakfast sandwiches, perhaps avoiding anything with double in the name if you're looking at your calorie intake. The Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich is only 340 calories and a potentially better way to start one's day than the calorie-packed Breakfast Platter. The next time you are in a rush and need a quick bite, turn away from the Ultimate Breakfast Platter.

The Bacon King Is A Potential Health Risk

A person showing the amount of bacon in the Bacon King - itsmeKT / Reddit

Not all fast food burgers are created equal. In some cases, one burger might be more of a detriment to your health than others. On Burger King's menu, that health risk might sneak past in the form of the Bacon King. Consisting of two beef patties, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise, not to mention the fact that it's typically topped with a hearty portion of thick-cut bacon, the Bacon King comes in at a whopping 1,710 calories. To many, this might just be one of the worst fast food burgers on the market in terms of health.

During an interview with SheFinds, registered dietitian Sheri Berger explained that there are many risk factors associated with eating a Bacon King due to its saturated fat content (which currently comes in at about 48 grams per serving) and relatively high levels of salt. She stated that saturated fats and sodium are not great for one's heart health when eaten regularly, especially when the American Heart Association recommends 13 grams of saturated fat per day, or about half the amount in this single burger. Add in a large order of French fries and a drink, and you are likely looking at over 600 added calories.

Chicken Menu Items Are Inconsistently Prepared

Burger King Chicken Fries - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With a name like Burger King, it is safe to say that chicken menu items are unlikely to be the most popular or sought-after when it comes to ordering food off the BK menu. So, perhaps it's no surprise that alleged former Burger King employees have come out saying that the chain's Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Fries, and Chicken Nuggets are left under heating lamps for hours, with displeased customers backing this statement up. The result: rubbery meat that is hardly appealing. Employees also must be extremely careful when preparing chicken dishes, as the chicken comes pre-breaded, frozen, and raw. In one circumstance, a customer received a raw sandwich that had clearly been cooked for too short a time (via Reddit). While hasty employees may hold some of the blame, how Burger King supplies its restaurants has hardly helped, either.

The chain's chicken fries are likewise prepared ahead of time and then placed under heating lamps as a quick way to serve customers. Sadly, they could be sitting there for hours, resulting in a lass-than-fresh meal that hardly looks like the appealing images on the menu. Tack on the fact that this menu item is reportedly made up mostly of breading and not chicken and you may conclude that customers are better off ordering something that has a bit more meat, getting a bit more for their money.

Some Breakfast Sandwiches Have Surprising Amounts Of Sodium

Double Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich - Burger King

We should all come together and agree that any menu item with the word "double" in the name should probably be seen right away as a likely unhealthy option, especially if said menu item is coming from a fast food chain. Burger King's Double Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich, and Biscuit are the particular issue here, as each breakfast sandwich is packed with a serious sodium punch. The Croissan'wich's sodium value is 2,196 grams, and the Biscuit comes with 2,526 grams of sodium, which is more than the entire recommended daily value for an adult, according to the FDA. That much sodium on a regular basis can contribute to a slew of health issues, including high blood pressure, a loss of calcium, and an increased risk of stroke and developing serious heart disease.

Even taking out the issue of sodium, these breakfast sandwiches are still not exactly on the healthy side. They clock in at 882.9 and 852.9 calories respectively, putting them on the higher end of breakfast sandwich calorie counts. The American Institute of Cancer Research states that a more reasonable egg and cheese breakfast sandwich should be between 300 and 350 calories, which is what someone may have in mind when they order off the BK menu. This may well make one reconsider going to Burger King for the first meal of the day, considering their Double Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich, and Biscuit can deliver more than double the calories of other breakfast sandwiches.

Adding Cheese Costs More Than You Might Think

Burger patties with cheese - Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

A lot of people enjoy cheese on their burgers, but, weirdly enough, Burger King's Whopper does not actually have cheese included in the assortment of toppings typically offered with the burger. While people are used to adding extras like avocado to sandwiches for a certain amount of money, cheese is more likely to be a free addition if a customer asks for it. Alas, Burger King has made getting cheese added to any menu item cause for an extra payment of 50 cents to a full $1, though exact prices may vary by location. Customers are saying the fast food chain is getting a bit too greedy, and they are going to start losing people to competition if they do not do something about the expensive prices.

As of 2024, a Whopper without cheese is $6.99 (though that will also potentially vary by location). That alone is still a bit high for a fast food meal without any sides. If someone decides to add cheese, a side of French fries, and a drink, they are looking at a meal that will most likely cost a little over $10, which is hardly in line with the budget ethos of Burger King and fast food in general.

The Impossible Whopper Doesn't Live Up To Health Food Status

Impossible Whoppers on tray - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When it first came on the market, Impossible Meat was advertised as a plant-based alternative to meat patties but still had a distinct meat-like flavor. Being plant-based, it is assumed by many that the Impossible Meat patty represented a more healthy option compared to a beef patty. Registered dietician Sharon Zarabi, then the director of the Bariatric Program at Lenox Hill Hospital, pushed back against that preconceived notion during an interview with Healthline in 2019. That year, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper, a spin on its traditionally meat-based Whopper burger. Zarabi explained that the new patty is not necessarily a healthier option when you look at the two burgers side by side. In fact, the Whopper came in at 660 calories, while the Impossible Burger was 630. This is not the biggest difference, but still one worth noting and one that consumers may still find more ethical.

Not all Burger King chains consider ethics, though. In 2019, Burger King locations in New York City did not yet have the Impossible Whopper, even though it was sold in other locations around the country. An impatient Brooklyn-based Burger King decided to deceive its customers, advertising the Impossible Whopper as one of the top-selling items on the delivery platform Seamless. However, it was found to be serving beef patties instead, but not before vegetarians mistakenly consumed at least a few. Burger King spokespeople pointed to a tech-based error and the chain issued an apology.

Read the original article on Mashed