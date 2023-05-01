Price drop! Who would pass up an 'incredibly fast' 17-inch laptop for just $360? It's over 75% off

Wallet-friendly laptops are becoming more and more common, but far too many of those fall in the realm of Chromebooks (i.e., great machines with limited applications). If you want a better solution — and a full-size model — then check out the Sgin 17-inch laptop. It has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, along with a processor that can reach speeds up to 2.8GHz.

Let's start by talking about the operating system. It comes with Windows 11 built in, which is a $100-plus value on its own. It also has a 5,000mAh battery; that's about eight hours of battery life in total, although you can use the laptop while it's on the charger, of course.

The dual-core processor reaches speeds up to 2.8GHz, which is more than enough to handle multiple browser tabs and several simultaneous applications. It's even enough for some basic gaming, but there's another concern on that front: The laptop doesn't have fans for heat dissipation. Instead, it has a large ventilation hole in the bottom and a dust filter. Any intensive applications will require cooling from an external source such as a laptop fan mount.

The display itself is 17 inches across at 1920x1080 pixels, which is the standard 1080p resolution. The color accuracy is phenomenal, and the text is crisp and sharp — you won't have to worry about eye strain after a day of work. There are also numerous ports, including USB 3.0, mini HDMI, MicroSD, and more. Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth are both built-in, so you won't need an external adapter for either of those.

This laptop presents an excellent value proposition: quiet, fast and affordable. (Photo: Amazon)

"I bought this laptop to replace my old HP. I was looking for something more affordable and also more efficient. I was fortunate to get this product when it was on sale. The laptop is perfect for me. The speed is up to parity, battery life is perfect. So far I have absolutely no issues with the product. My teenagers have even abandoned their computers and are using mine for gaming because the graphics are better [on this one]," said one parent.

Another user said, "I bought this laptop to replace an HP that finally gave up the ghost. So far, I have been very satisfied. When looking at the specs on this computer, it is definitely an upgrade, with twice the GB of the previous unit. It also has 512GB of SSD, which is more than enough for [its] main uses, including web browsing, posting pictures/videos and occasionally working from home..."

This shopper is also happy with the upgrade: "I bought this computer to replace my old, slow one. It was super easy to set up and incredibly fast. I just use for home office so not sure about gaming or anything. I just use for basic home office work, social media and internet searching, etc. It works great for that. The picture/screen is really clear and it is super lightweight and easy to carry around."

