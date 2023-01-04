Everybody loves a good sale, and this laptop deal is one of the best ones we've seen this year (or last year!). The Sgin 15.6-inch laptop is down to $359 from its usual price of $1,333.99 — that's a whopping 73% off. This baby is a Clydesdale-level workhorse with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power. It's everything you need to work from home or start that small business you've always dreamed of.

Who is Sgin?

The Sgin brand has been around since 2007. The company has quietly produced notebooks and laptop computers since then and has established itself as an underrated but reliable option. Though the laptops tend to be more budget-friendly devices, the internal components are sourced from reputable manufacturers. Sgin also offers a one-year warranty on all purchases, should you experience any malfunctions.

Lightweight and portable

Despite the amount of power packed into this laptop, it has a thin shell and weighs just 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg). You can easily slip it into a tote bag for working on the go. Thanks to its wide variety of ports, you can connect mice, keyboards and even external monitors to suit your personal workflow.

"Excellent laptop. The top-rate features are definitely 5 stars — screen quality, battery life, and lightweight. It's a thin, quality laptop. I did not know much about the brand, so I looked up reviews prior to purchase. I agree it's an underrated brand. I can use it for all my work needs while my daughter can use it for her gaming desires as well as future school needs," said one five-star reviewer. "Set up was quick and simple! ... Battery charges quickly and Windows is ready to go. ...Overall I would say it's a great value for all the features."

This Sgin laptop packs a surprising amount of power into a small frame, all at a great cost. (Photo: Amazon)

More power

One feature that caught our attention was the 12GB of RAM. The majority of laptops have 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and gaming laptops come outfitted with 16GB or more. This laptop falls squarely in the middle of those numbers, giving it plenty of power to tackle things like Photoshop or video rendering.

This is matched by the 2.9GHz processor driving the entire machine. You can even expand the internal memory up to another 512GB for a total of over 1TB of storage with a TF card.

"This laptop is great for video and picture editing. The screen is a great size, and it runs videos very smoothly," said a satisfied shopper. "The keyboard is nice and quiet, at least compared to the keyboard on my [old] computer. The laptop can also run some games that aren't very demanding in the graphics department. The large amount of storage is also very useful. Overall, I give this laptop 5 out of 5 stars."

This is a fantastic deal on a laptop with this level of power. One thing to note is that, in spite of these specs, it is not made for hard-core gaming. It utilizes onboard graphics instead of a dedicated graphics card, so while it can handle a few non-demanding games, you won't be able to play anything like Cyberpunk 2077 on this.

Outside of gaming, though, the multiple ports allow for a lot of versatility in workspace setup, while the impressive amount of RAM, internal storage and processor speed make it a more powerful option than almost anything else you'll find at this price.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

