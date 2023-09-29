Sex Education: House from hit Netflix series up for sale

For fans of the hit Netflix series Sex Education it is one of TV's most famous pieces of real estate.

Featured on the show as the home of lead character Otis and his sex therapist mum Jean, it's a stunning property nestled next to the river near Ross-on-Wye.

And now viewers have got the chance to own it - provided they are flush enough.

That is because it has gone on the market for a whopping £1.5million.

An 18th century former salmon fishing lodge, it has popped up on the popular coming-of-age comedy drama since its first outing aired back in 2019.

Boasting five bedrooms and three bathrooms set over over three floors, the sprawling chalet in the village of Symonds Yat is being sold by Knight Frank in Bristol.

It is described on the estate agent's website as "quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge" from its secluded, woodland setting.

It also has balcony terraces and a stepped path which runs from its grounds down to the River Wye itself.

Of Norwegian design, it was completely renovated when bought by the current owner in 2002 - the work including a conservatory dining room extension, a bespoke painted wood kitchen and contemporary bathroom and shower rooms.

Outside is 4.52 acres, including a "large level lawn and summer house," while to the south of the steps is an old orchard.

In addition there are also two greenhouses, a stone and tile outbuilding and "a former enclosed kitchen garden".

There's even an opportunity to purchase the old chapel situated just off the end of the property's long driveway, although that's "subject to separate negotiation".

James Toogood, office head at Knight Frank Bristol, said: "The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting."