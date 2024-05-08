Sew4Service to teach people to sew, knit in Alliance

ALLIANCE ‒ Have you ever wanted to learn to sew a dress, knit a blanket or fix ripped pants?

You're in luck.

Sew4Service, a Northeast Ohio nonprofit, will open its Alliance location in June at The Commons at 405 S. Linden Ave., said founder Lucy Kulbago. It will be the first of its kind in Stark County.

Lucy Kulbago, founder of Sew4Service, a Northeast Ohio nonprofit, is opening an Alliance chapter at The Commons at 405 S. Linden Ave. in June 2024. Pictured here, Kulbago offers sewing and knitting classes and facilitates charitable donations.

Sew4Service teaches people how to sew, quilt, crochet and knit. The group accepts and then turns fabric and yarn donations into handmade items such as blankets for local charities. The volunteer organization also sells discounted supplies.

Some of the classes cost money, typically $10 an hour plus material fee, but there will eventually be free studio time for residents to use machines and supplies on personal projects, Kulbago said.

It recently moved its headquarters to Euclid's Shore Cultural Centre after several years in Wickliffe. Both towns are suburbs just east of Cleveland. Kulbago, a former teacher, founded her organization in 2021.

Kulbago: 'I like the idea of being in a community center that offers other social services.'

In March, Kulbago had an informational meeting at The Commons to gauge local response for her services and to determine if a chapter was wanted. The results, she said, were positive.

It also helped that the facility − the former Alliance Neighborhood Center that is managed by University of Mount Union − already had nonprofits for a variety of services operating there, making her feel like it's a good fit.

"I like the idea of being in a community center that offers other social services, rather than just standalone," Kulbago said.

Sew4Service offers sewing and knitting classes and facilitates charitable donations, such as blankets and quilts, for nursing homes, shelters and others. The agency, based in Euclid, is adding an Alliance chapter in June.

Abigail Honaker Schroeder, director of the Regula Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement at University of Mount Union, which manages The Commons, said Sew4Service will offer Alliance and Stark County with many opportunities, including access to basic sewing lessons.

"Having access to basic sewing lessons for those looking to learn a lifelong skill as well as more extensive courses for those interested in learning various hobbies is a great addition to our community," she said. "Additionally, the way Sew4Service connects projects and volunteers to agencies in need of textile items is huge and will benefit many."

The nonprofit will initially be open every Thursday, with classes in Room 205 and a small boutique craft store between the Alliance YWCA clothing store and StarkFresh grocery store on the first level. The store will sell supplies.

Kulbago said she is planning to expand hours and availability in the future.

"To start, it will be just Thursdays," she added.

"It's worth the hour drive to get down here because I just feel like I'm going to be part of a community, being able to service the local community that really is in need of this type of service," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sew4Service to open in June at The Commons in Alliance