Seven options for staying at a luxurious Vrbo in the heart of Washington’s wine country

Spring in eastern Washington means frequently seeing days with sunshine, a breeze and comfortable temperatures. It’s great weather for spending time outside, before the intense summer heat comes around.

It’s also a great time to visit wine country. Whether you head out for a wine tasting, vineyard tour, or simply soak in the views from afar, spring and wine country make a perfect pairing.

The vast majority - 99% - of Washington’s wine grapes are grown east of the Cascade Mountains. Most of them hail from the Columbia Valley area, which includes the Red Mountain and Horse Heaven Hills viticultural areas.

The Tri-Cities area offers an abundance of opportunities for this, so much so that you can make a full trip out of it. Whether you’re a local going on a wine country staycation, or a tourist visiting to truly experience Washington wine, there are plenty of Vrbos perfect for the occasion.

Vrbos in wine country near Tri-Cities

Vrbo is a vacation rental site that allows users to book homes, apartments, hotels and other spaces. It has become increasingly trendy in recent years, becoming a popular option for travelers. The platform often boasts its hassle-free and sometimes fancy rental options.

Here are some Vrbos in the greater Tri-Cities area catering toward wine country visitors. Prices are averages for two adult guests, actual prices may vary.

Coleman’s Corner - Prosser

Price: $325 per night

Sleeps: 8 (six adults, two children)

Size: 2,000 square feet

This four-bedroom, two bathroom home has a large yard for recreation with views of Horse Heaven Hills. The pool is open from June through August, and the hot tub is open year-round. There is plenty of outdoor seating and a grill, plus plenty of indoor entertainment options as well. The home is five minutes from historic downtown Prosser, and about half an hour from Tri-Cities. Wine tastings are offered in Prosser, Tri-Cities and in the nearby viticultural areas like Red Mountain and Horse Heaven Hills.

Exterior photo for the Brand New House Built in 2021 Vrbo listing.

Brand New House Built in 2021 - West Richland

Price: $205 per night

Sleeps: 8

Size: Third of an acre

This four bedroom, two bathroom home is pet-friendly and offers a covered patio. Nestled at the base of Candy Mountain, guests are greeted with a complimentary bottle of wine. The home is minutes from Hanford and nearby plenty of recreation options, including the rivers and golf courses. There are multiple wineries within minutes of the property, and 200 within 50 miles, according to the rental listing.

Exterior photo for the Relax in the Heart of Wine Country Vrbo listing.

Relax in the heart of Washington wine country - Prosser

Price: $283 per night

Sleeps: 8

This four bedroom, two bathroom home within walking distance of downtown Prosser offers a relaxing getaway destination. It includes a great room, full kitchen and a wraparound covered porch, with additional shade from the oldest Hickory tree in Prosser. The home is minutes from winery options in Prosser, with access to many more in the greater area.

Exterior photo for the Beautiful Farmhouse in Parklike Setting Vrbo listing.

Beautiful Farmhouse in Parklike Setting - Kennewick

Price: $103 per night

Sleeps: 8

Size: 1,200 square feet

This two bedroom, two bathroom home offers relaxing, private surroundings, while still close to attractions in Tri-Cities. It includes a full kitchen with tea and coffee provided, a TV room and lots of outdoor space. The property is just five minutes from the Columbia Gardens Wine Village and a close distance to many other wineries.

Photo for the Wine tasting from this eco-friendly home with stunning views Vrbo listing.

Wine tasting from this eco-friendly home with stunning views - Benton City

Price: $207 per night

Sleeps: 6

Size: 1,780 square feet

This three bedroom, two bathroom home is solar-powered and marketed for “couples who enjoy wine tasting and hosting friends,” according to the rental listing. It comes with a well-stocked kitchen, hot tub, barbecue and a great view of Rattlesnake Mountain and the nearby orchards and vineyards. There are 40 vineyards and wineries within ten miles of the property.

Wine Country Guest House - Kennewick

Price: $125 per night

Sleeps: 4

Size: 1,000 square feet

This one bedroom, one bathroom guest house is in a peaceful neighborhood. It includes an outdoor space with a barbecue, a full kitchen and patio. There are over 30 wineries within 20 miles of the property, which is minutes away from shopping and food options, the Convention Center and other attractions.

Exterior photo for the backside Wine Country Getaway Vrbo.

Wine Country Getaway with Amazing Views - Kennewick

Price: $148 per night

Sleeps: 4

Size: 1,200 square feet

This two bedroom, one bath private basement suite features an open concept space and large windows in every room. There’s a fully-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, plus a patio and lower terrace for spending time outside. The property is in a calm neighborhood with over 36 wineries within 20 miles.

Exterior photo for the Historic Riverfront Farmhouse Near Wineries Vrbo listing.

Historic Riverfront Farmhouse Near Wineries - Prosser

Price: $225 per night

Sleeps: 7

Size: 1,120 square feet

This two bedroom, one bathroom farmhouse with a private waterfront was built in 1925. It’s nestled between pine and walnut trees, which you can enjoy from the open patio or heading down the path to the private beach. Just minutes from downtown Prosser and the wine village, the property had partnered with Mercer Winery for a private tour opportunity for guests.