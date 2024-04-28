Seven NJ towns that comes alive when the flowers bloom includes one at the Jersey Shore

The blooming season isn't just for flowers.

According to World Atlas.com, there are seven New Jersey towns that come alive in the spring. These towns are blooming with energy, offer scenic Atlantic coastline or the tranquil Highlands that embodies the Garden's State charm.

The list also includes one stunning town along the Jersey Shore — Spring Lake.

Here's how World Atlas raved about Spring Lake:

Although Spring Lake, New Jersey, is a popular summer travel destination, spring may be the best season to visit this blossoming resort town.

By late spring, most of the summer attractions are set up and ready to go, but during this time, visitors can enjoy the added benefit of avoiding larger crowds of tourists. Those who enjoy performing arts will want to visit the Spring Lake Community House & Theatre to see a show.

For anyone who would rather get out and enjoy the fresh spring air, Divine Park is a must-visit location. Here, visitors can walk around the many trails, stopping to admire views of the lake and the charming Divine Park footbridges.

For more peaceful spring walks and coastal views, check out the Spring Lake Beach boardwalk as well.

These towns in New Jersey come alive in spring

World Atlas list includes small towns offering visitors sandy beaches, and visiting baby animals and an array of colorful Victorian-era homes that charm without the bustling summer crowds.

Ringwood Smithville Long Valley Spring Lake Wildwood Chester Cape May

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: World Atlas picked seven New Jersey towns that come alive in spring