'Sesame Street' encourages COVID-19 vaccines for kids with special: 'It will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy'

'Sesame Street' promotes COVID-19 vaccines for kids. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Sesame Street is teaching kids about the COVID-19 vaccine, just days after the FDA approved rollout of the shots for the 5 to 11 age group.

Sesame Street has worked with CNN on town hall specials about the coronavirus pandemic as part of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative . This vaccine-oriented town hall special , titled “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines,” streamed live on CNN on Saturday, Nov. 6. According to the official Sesame Workshop description of the special, “Familiar faces from Sesame Street and experts from CNN and across the country will be ready to answer children’s questions about the COVID vaccine and staying healthy, and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives.”

The special saw muppet Rosita having just received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rosita tells Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, who hosted the town hall and appeared virtually alongside residents of Sesame Street, “My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy.”

What would you like to know about the Covid vaccines for kids? Send your questions to https://t.co/YfZ4g154IW and get answers when The ABCs of Covid Vaccines - A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families airs Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/rUOVP9bW0w — CNN (@CNN) November 4, 2021

Dr. Gupta confirmed that was indeed the case, explaining to Rosita how “the more people who get [vaccinated], the better we're going to be able to help stop the spread of COVID and keep everyone healthy.”

Big Bird — who is, apparently, just six years old, was one — was persuaded to get vaccinated after listening to Hill and Dr. Gupta. The experts explained to Big Bird how the vaccine helps build up your body’s defenses, should it ever meet any “COVID germs.”