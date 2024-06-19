Sesame Place extends hours for summer. Here's the new lineup

Big Bird's Beach Sunrise is one of the new attractions at Sesame Place to celebrate summer in the theme park.

Sesame Place announced extended hours throughout the summer, as part of their new Sesame Place Summer Nights, which will run on weekend evenings beginning Friday, June 28 until Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Bucks County amusement park.

Parkgoers can enjoy attractions that the park in Middletown offers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every weekend.

Sesame Place store now open

Sesame Place recently opened the all-new 123 playground and completed renovation of the Sunny Day Carousal, which is now open to guests.

"The 123 Playground will have you counting all of the delightful ways to climb, hop, and play at this imaginative and colorful play area, located just across from the iconic Sesame Street Neighborhood. Adults can relax and recharge, seated under the garden-inspired shading greenery while children enjoy classic playground elements including slides, interactive panels, and soft play mounds," the park stated in announcing the new attraction on its website.

One of the many firework celebrations held at Sesame Place this summer.

Vapor Trail open and new lineup announced at Sesame Place near Philadelphia

Sesame Place is now open daily with all its rides, including the Vapor Trail roller coaster, and entertainment available to sesaon pass holders and daily ticket guests.

In addition to the extended hours, guests can also expect additional entertainment, including a DJ Dance Party from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. and a Sesame Street Party Parade beginning at 7:45 p.m. each evening. The park has a line-up including:

Saturday, June 22: Return of Summertime Character Shows “Magic of Art” and “Our Street is Sesame Street”

Thursday, July 4: July 4 th Fest and fireworks

Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 14: Tango’s Gotcha Day Celebration

Saturday, July 20 – Thursday, July 25: Christmas in July

Monday, July 29 – Sunday, Aug. 4: Sesame Place’s 44 th Birthday Celebration, with fireworks on Saturday, Aug. 3

Monday, Aug. 26 – Friday, Aug. 30: Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 31 & Sunday, Sept. 1: Labor Day Celebration, with fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 1

Hotels near Sesame Place busy for summer

Sesame Place is a huge driver of tourism traffic and revenue to Bucks County each year. The amusement park draws crowds heavily from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, supporting a handful of hotels near the park off Route 1 and Oxford Valley Road.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Sesame Place near Philadelphia open later; Vapor Trail, new lineup set