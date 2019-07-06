Who Will Serve as Godparents to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie?

From Town & Country

In early May, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child, a little boy named Archie. While he's largely been kept out of the public eye for the first weeks of his life (as he should be), the youngest member of the royal family just recently celebrated a big life event: his christening.

The intimate ceremony took place on Saturday, July 6 in a private chapel in Windsor Castle, and roughly 25 people were expected to be in attendance: Harry and Meghan's family members, and those chosen to be Archie's godparents.

As has been previously reported, Prince William and Duchess Kate are unlikely to take on the position as they already have a very important role as baby Sussex's aunt and uncle. But if Harry and Meghan stick to tradition, the newborn will have five to eight godparents, and the people chosen will likely be a mix of old friends and relatives.

For now, their names will remain private "in keeping with their wishes." But here's who we think could be on the list:



Benita Litt

If we look to the royal wedding for clues about Meghan and Harry's inner circle, Meghan's childhood friend Benita Litt could be a smart pick for godmother. Meghan is godmother to Litt's daughters Remi and Rylan, who you may remember served as her bridesmaids. She could very well ask their mom Benita to play a special role in new royal baby's life.

Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis

These two women have been friends with Meghan since her college days at Northwestern, and were spotted at Wimbledon sitting alongside the Duchess just days before Archie's christening.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes