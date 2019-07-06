Who Will Serve as Godparents to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie?

In early May, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child, a little boy named Archie. While he's largely been kept out of the public eye for the first weeks of his life (as he should be), the youngest member of the royal family just recently celebrated a big life event: his christening.
The intimate ceremony took place on Saturday, July 6 in a private chapel in Windsor Castle, and roughly 25 people were expected to be in attendance: Harry and Meghan's family members, and those chosen to be Archie's godparents.
As has been previously reported, Prince William and Duchess Kate are unlikely to take on the position as they already have a very important role as baby Sussex's aunt and uncle. But if Harry and Meghan stick to tradition, the newborn will have five to eight godparents, and the people chosen will likely be a mix of old friends and relatives.
For now, their names will remain private "in keeping with their wishes." But here's who we think could be on the list:
Benita Litt
If we look to the royal wedding for clues about Meghan and Harry's inner circle, Meghan's childhood friend Benita Litt could be a smart pick for godmother. Meghan is godmother to Litt's daughters Remi and Rylan, who you may remember served as her bridesmaids. She could very well ask their mom Benita to play a special role in new royal baby's life.
Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis
These two women have been friends with Meghan since her college days at Northwestern, and were spotted at Wimbledon sitting alongside the Duchess just days before Archie's christening.
Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes
Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were included in the family portrait taken at Windsor Castle following Archie's christening. At this point, it's unclear if they are taking on the role of godparents, or if they were simply there as supportive family members.
Princess Eugenie
While it's unlikely that Harry and Meghan would ask another member of the royal family to serve as their child's godparent, it isn't unheard of. For example, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is Prince George's godmother, and Princess Eugenie could play a similar role in baby Sussex's life. Eugenie and Meghan have reportedly become good friends over the past year, bonding as neighbors on the grounds of Kensington Palace, so it wouldn't be an unsurprising choice.
Amanda Kline and Captain Mark William Galloway Dyer
Prince Charles's former equerry, Captain Mark William Galloway Dyer, served as a mentor for Prince Harry, particularly in the years following Princess Diana's death. When Captain Dyer married Kline in 2010, Harry was reportedly an usher at their wedding, and their son Jasper George served as a page boy in the royal wedding. Harry is Jasper's godfather, so it would be fitting that Captain Dyer would serve as the royal baby's.
Mr. Jake Warren
Jake Warren's daughter Zalie was the youngest bridesmaid at Harry and Meghan's wedding and is the goddaughter of Prince Harry. The Warrens have close ties to the royal family-Jake himself was the godson of Princess Diana-and Jake is one of Harry's good friends, making him a likely pick.
Charlie Van Straubenzee
Over the summer, just a few months after Harry and Meghan tied the knot, the royal couple attended the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. Van Straubenzee is one of Harry's childhood friends, and given that his brother Thomas already serves as Princess Charlotte's godfather, he's likely well-versed in how the whole process works and what the responsibilities of being godparent to a member of the royal family entail.
Jessica and Ben Mulroney
Predicting that the Mulroneys will be godparents to Harry and Meghan's baby seems like a safe bet. Meghan's BFF has played a significant role in her relationship with Harry from the very beginning. The Mulroneys reportedly hosted secret dinners in Toronto for the couple when they first started dating. Then, when they got engaged, Jessica served as Meghan's "unofficial" wedding planner (while her children were bridal attendants). She even flew to Australia to help support Meghan on her first official royal tour, where the Duchess announced her pregnancy.
