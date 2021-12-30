Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bye bye, back pain. (Photo: Walmart)

Looks like we may be working from home again, and, if you haven't yet updated your home office, now's the time. Your desk chair should provide the comfort and support you need for those long hours at the computer, lest you develop back, neck and carpal tunnel issues. Stretching and walking around helps a little, but a good quality, ergonomically designed chair is key. The Serta Manager's Office Chair checks that box. Bonus— it's on sale right now for just $99. Says this happy buyer, "Great chair, absolutely love it! So comfortable and really helps back support if you are working from home with long hours of sitting down. I definitely recommend this Serta chair."

$99 $126 at Walmart

A chair designed by mattress pros makes perfect sense. (Photo: Walmart)

We rely on Serta's expertise for a comfortable sleep, so it's a no wonder that they've designed a comfortable chair, where we spend the other eight straight hours of our day. This chair was designed with Serta's AIR lumbar support, contouring with your body as you lean, twist and move around in your seat. Fitted with memory foam and coil springs (sounds like a comfy mattress to me), this chair will cushion your tush all day long.

Another customer raves, "I LOVE THIS CHAIR! I'm a nail tech. I sit all day. My sciatic nerve doesn't like sitting all day. Any chair I've used for the last 15 years will eventually caused me pain by the end of the day. I bought this chair because I figured a chair made by a mattress company would be comfortable. I was right! Since I've been using this chair (3 months ) my sciatic nerve has not bothered me once!!! I can sit all day and not suffer!"

Fully adjustable, for the right fit. (Photo: Walmart)

The Serta office chair has all the bells and whistles you need, with flip up armrests, so you can tuck under your desk or relax while zoning out to that Zoom meeting. Tilt and tension controls allow you to adjust for that perfect fit, while a gas lift allows for just the right height. It swivels and rolls, so you can position yourself with ease and glide around the room to access that file cabinet without ever leaving your chair. Not only that, this chair is made of genuine leather, and it's under 100 bucks. It's basically the Rolls Royce of office chairs (without the price tag).

