'5 stars isn't enough' for this Serta office chair that will 'change your life'—and it's on sale at Walmart for just $99
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Looks like we may be working from home again, and, if you haven't yet updated your home office, now's the time. Your desk chair should provide the comfort and support you need for those long hours at the computer, lest you develop back, neck and carpal tunnel issues. Stretching and walking around helps a little, but a good quality, ergonomically designed chair is key. The Serta Manager's Office Chair checks that box. Bonus— it's on sale right now for just $99. Says this happy buyer, "Great chair, absolutely love it! So comfortable and really helps back support if you are working from home with long hours of sitting down. I definitely recommend this Serta chair."
We rely on Serta's expertise for a comfortable sleep, so it's a no wonder that they've designed a comfortable chair, where we spend the other eight straight hours of our day. This chair was designed with Serta's AIR lumbar support, contouring with your body as you lean, twist and move around in your seat. Fitted with memory foam and coil springs (sounds like a comfy mattress to me), this chair will cushion your tush all day long.
Another customer raves, "I LOVE THIS CHAIR! I'm a nail tech. I sit all day. My sciatic nerve doesn't like sitting all day. Any chair I've used for the last 15 years will eventually caused me pain by the end of the day. I bought this chair because I figured a chair made by a mattress company would be comfortable. I was right! Since I've been using this chair (3 months ) my sciatic nerve has not bothered me once!!! I can sit all day and not suffer!"
The Serta office chair has all the bells and whistles you need, with flip up armrests, so you can tuck under your desk or relax while zoning out to that Zoom meeting. Tilt and tension controls allow you to adjust for that perfect fit, while a gas lift allows for just the right height. It swivels and rolls, so you can position yourself with ease and glide around the room to access that file cabinet without ever leaving your chair. Not only that, this chair is made of genuine leather, and it's under 100 bucks. It's basically the Rolls Royce of office chairs (without the price tag).
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Smart C1 Series TV, $1,797 (was $2,700), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p LED Smart TV, $498 (was $648), walmart.com
TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $700 (was $1,400), walmart.com
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV, $578 (was $1,050), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Club Pro Plus Wireless Headphones, $80 (was $200), walmart.com
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds $89 (was $130), walmart.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (was $249), walmart.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Solid Print Bedding Set, $25 (was $45), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow With Removable Memory Foam Core Bed Pillow, $22 (was $35), walmart.com
Serta So Huge Oversized Fleece Blanket, $43 (was $100), walmart.com
Noble Linens White Full/Queen All Season Alternative Down Comforter, $25 (was $120), walmart.com
Video game deals:
Spyro Reignited Trilogy for Xbox One, $26 (was $40), walmart.com
RDS Industries Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lit Black Game Traveler Deluxe Video Game Travel Case, $15 (was $20), walmart.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, $36 (was $60), walmart.com
PS4 Controller Station Dual Dock with 2 Micro USB Charging Dongles, $16 (was $32), walmart.com
$60), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
ecobee Smart Thermostat, $199 (was $249), walmart.com
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired), $155 (was $229), walmart.com
Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Wall Plug Range Extender and Signal Booster, $55 (was $88), walmart.com
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, $60 (was $100), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $250), walmart.com
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Wyze Robot Vacuum, $199 (was $329), walmart.com
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $159 (was $249), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1, 8 Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker, $99 (was $249), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set, $15 (was $40), walmart.com
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro 7-in-1, $99 (was $149), walmart.com
Costway 6 Speed 6.3Qt Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer, $96 (was $230), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $20 (was $135), walmart.com
Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Puffer Scuff Slippers, $13 (was $36), walmart.com
Celebrity Pink Juniors Ultra High Rise Skinny, $14 (was $30), walmart.com
Secret Treasures Women's Plus Size T-Shirt and Bike Shorts Lounge Set, $9 (was $14), walmart.com
The Get Women's Cowl Neck Ribbed Top, $13 (was $24), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Tooca Home Waxing Kit for Women & Men, $42 (was $70), walmart.com
Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic Deep Hair Waver, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
Benefit Complexion Confections Skincare Set, $51.50 (was $71.50), walmart.com
Calista Tools Perfecter Pro Travel Size 1-inch Heated Round Brush with Embellish Spray, $30 (was $109), walmart.com
AirExpect 3 Color Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror, $25 (was $50), walmart.com
Toys deals:
Monster Jam Grave Digger Freestyle Force RC Monster Truck, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
Ryan's World Galaxy Explorer Rocket 12 Pack Micro Figure Playset, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Wake up and smell the coffee: This souped up Ninja machine is just 99 bucks!
Freshen up your home for 2022 with these fantastic furniture finds — all $200 or less!
The best gaming accessories to go with your new console: 6 expert picks, all on sale!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.