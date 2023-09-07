Why you can trust us
Work from home? Snag this 'super comfy' Serta office chair while it's just $107

Jessica Becker
Updated ·3 min read
4

What is it?

If you haven't updated your home office in a while, now's the time — and we've found just the chair your bum's been longing for. Your desk chair should provide the comfort and support you need for those hours upon hours at the computer, lest you develop back, neck and carpal tunnel issues. Stretching and walking around helps a little, but a good quality, ergonomically designed chair is key. The Serta Manager's Office Chair checks that box. Bonus — it's currently on sale for just $107.

Walmart

Serta Manager's Office Chair

$107$119Save $12

A cushy yet supportive chair designed by mattress pros makes perfect sense.

$107 at Walmart

Why is it a good deal?

We rely on Serta's expertise for a comfortable sleep, so it's no wonder that they've designed a comfortable chair, where we spend the other eight straight hours of our day. To that end, a quality desk seat is a great investment — but this model proves you don't have to spend a week's salary! And considering we've only seen this chair on sale for less than its current price twice this year, we recommend grabbing it while you can still save.

Why do I need this?

This chair was designed with Serta's AIR lumbar support, contouring with your body as you lean, twist and move around in your seat. Fitted with memory foam and coil springs (sounds like a comfy mattress to us), this chair will cushion your tush all day long.

The Serta Manager's Office Chair has all the bells and whistles you need, with flip-up armrests so you can tuck under your desk or relax while zoning out to that Zoom meeting. Tilt and tension controls allow you to adjust for that perfect fit, while a gas lift allows for just the right height. It swivels and rolls, so you can position yourself with ease and glide around the room to access that file cabinet without ever leaving your chair. Not only that, this chair is made of realistic-looking faux leather — it's basically the Rolls Royce of office chairs (without the price tag).

Black rolling leather desk chair with armrests.
Bye bye, back pain. (Photo: Walmart)

What reviewers say

Hundreds of Walmart shoppers are loving the Serta Manager's Office Chair — so much so, they gave it a perfect rating.

Said this happy buyer: "Great chair, absolutely love it! So comfortable and really helps [with] back support if you are working from home with long hours of sitting down. I definitely recommend this Serta chair."

Another customer raved: "I love this chair. I'm a nail tech. I sit all day. My sciatic nerve doesn't like sitting all day. Any chair I've used for the last 15 years eventually caused me pain by the end of the day. I bought this chair because I figured a chair made by a mattress company would be comfortable. I was right! Since I've been using this chair (three months), my sciatic nerve has not bothered me once! I can sit all day and not suffer."

"Super comfy cushioned seat," wrote a final fan. "Great design. I put it together myself, but it would be easier with a second person. I love that the arms rotate up out of the way if needed. The strap on the side is handy, as well as the back pocket. Seems very well-made and durable so far."

Walmart

Serta Manager's Office Chair

$107$119Save $12

Snag it in black, gray or this rich brown!

$107 at Walmart

