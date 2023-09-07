Work from home? Snag this 'super comfy' Serta office chair while it's just $107

What is it?

If you haven't updated your home office in a while, now's the time — and we've found just the chair your bum's been longing for. Your desk chair should provide the comfort and support you need for those hours upon hours at the computer, lest you develop back, neck and carpal tunnel issues. Stretching and walking around helps a little, but a good quality, ergonomically designed chair is key. The Serta Manager's Office Chair checks that box. Bonus — it's currently on sale for just $107.

Why is it a good deal?

We rely on Serta's expertise for a comfortable sleep, so it's no wonder that they've designed a comfortable chair, where we spend the other eight straight hours of our day. To that end, a quality desk seat is a great investment — but this model proves you don't have to spend a week's salary! And considering we've only seen this chair on sale for less than its current price twice this year, we recommend grabbing it while you can still save.

Why do I need this?

This chair was designed with Serta's AIR lumbar support, contouring with your body as you lean, twist and move around in your seat. Fitted with memory foam and coil springs (sounds like a comfy mattress to us), this chair will cushion your tush all day long.

The Serta Manager's Office Chair has all the bells and whistles you need, with flip-up armrests so you can tuck under your desk or relax while zoning out to that Zoom meeting. Tilt and tension controls allow you to adjust for that perfect fit, while a gas lift allows for just the right height. It swivels and rolls, so you can position yourself with ease and glide around the room to access that file cabinet without ever leaving your chair. Not only that, this chair is made of realistic-looking faux leather — it's basically the Rolls Royce of office chairs (without the price tag).

Bye bye, back pain. (Photo: Walmart)

What reviewers say

Hundreds of Walmart shoppers are loving the Serta Manager's Office Chair — so much so, they gave it a perfect rating.

Said this happy buyer: "Great chair, absolutely love it! So comfortable and really helps [with] back support if you are working from home with long hours of sitting down. I definitely recommend this Serta chair."

Another customer raved: "I love this chair. I'm a nail tech. I sit all day. My sciatic nerve doesn't like sitting all day. Any chair I've used for the last 15 years eventually caused me pain by the end of the day. I bought this chair because I figured a chair made by a mattress company would be comfortable. I was right! Since I've been using this chair (three months), my sciatic nerve has not bothered me once! I can sit all day and not suffer."

"Super comfy cushioned seat," wrote a final fan. "Great design. I put it together myself, but it would be easier with a second person. I love that the arms rotate up out of the way if needed. The strap on the side is handy, as well as the back pocket. Seems very well-made and durable so far."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $363 $420 Save $57 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $164 $279 Save $115 See at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $87 $450 Save $363 See at Walmart

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $430 $500 Save $70 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $108 $700 Save $592 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum $295 $350 Save $55 See at Walmart

Tech

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones $200 $250 Save $50 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40 See at Walmart

Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $148 $168 Save $20 See at Walmart

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Costway Vertical Raised Garden $68 $146 Save $78 See at Walmart

Vibespark 5-Tiered Vertical Raised Garden $61 $100 Save $39 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $20 $89 Save $69 See at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chairs, Set of 2 $90 $110 Save $20 See at Walmart

Quanfeng QF Hammock $14 $22 Save $8 See at Walmart

Qomotop 22-inch Outdoor Portable Fire Pit Bowl $50 $90 Save $40 See at Walmart

Home

Serta Cooling Gel Memory-Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $42 Save $18 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set $8 $28 Save $20 See at Walmart

Ktaxon Portable Electric Stainless Steel Dryer $270 $600 Save $330 See at Walmart

Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillows, 2-Pack $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen $19 $61 Save $42 See at Walmart

Ophanie 5-Setting High-Pressure Shower Head $48 $90 Save $42 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $66 $200 Save $134 See at Walmart

Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress $320 $620 Save $300 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $240 Save $170 See at Walmart

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker $140 $159 Save $19 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color-Coded Professional Stainless Steel Knives $22 $36 Save $14 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill $139 $199 Save $60 See at Walmart

Mainstays 2.2 Quart Compact Air Fryer $25 $30 Save $5 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $80 $99 Save $19 See at Walmart

Style

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings $20 $135 Save $115 See at Walmart

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy Skinny Super High Rise Ankle Jeans $8 $28 Save $19 See at Walmart

Damyuan Sneakers $25 $80 Save $55 See at Walmart

Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flops $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops $25 $32 Save $7 See at Walmart

Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack $12 $22 Save $10 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set $100 $130 Save $30 See at Walmart

Avia Performance Tank Tops, 2-Pack $10 $18 Save $8 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $14 $20 Save $6 See at Walmart

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 25 Treatments $19 $46 Save $27 See at Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum $41 $107 Save $66 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $41 $93 Save $52 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $27 $55 Save $28 See at Walmart