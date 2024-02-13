Sergio Hudson Fall 2024 Is for the Jacqueline Broyers of the World

"The starting point for this collection was my last collection," Sergio Hudson told Fashionista ahead of his Fall 2024 show. "I was trying to fit a lot of ideas into that last collection, and it was just so inspiring that it catapulted into the next collection."

The collection in question was filled with '70s design motifs (think dramatic shoulder pads and power suits) in looser, more contemporary fits. That vibe remains for Fall 2024: To the sound of an "Act Up" remix, a model opened the show in a dark grey pinstripe suit layered atop a nude bustier corset, followed by a parade of clothing any strong, confident, style-conscious woman would want.

Corsetry is a major element this season, as seen in tops (ranging from leather, velour and satin) and midi dresses. Hudson also doubles down on tailoring — a brand signature — and figure-hugging silhouettes. He emphasized that Fall 2024 is more "updated" and "luxe," as seen in the increased use of cashmere and leather. From the two-toned trousers to the textured dresses, every look is "special in its own way," he argued.

"There are no filler pieces — I told [my team]: No filler pieces allowed," he said. "If I was doubtful of something, I cut it immediately… Everything has to be right, because at the end of the day, it's all about women and it's all about what they think. When they see these outfits, I want them to want to wear them immediately. When they see the Sergio Hudson woman, I want them to want to be that woman."

So who, exactly, is the Sergio Hudson woman? Imagine Robin Given's character in the 1992 film "Boomerang," Jacqueline Broyer. "That's the woman that I designed for," Hudson revealed. "As a child, I didn't know if that woman was real. But now I feel like that was a precursor to what we see now, with all the female CEOs and female presidents of companies. I feel like, at that time, it was like, 'Wow, this is so unrealistic, to have a Black woman have this much power, be this stylish and wield this much intelligence and strength.' But that is the Sergio Hudson woman. The aspirational woman that I saw as a child is now a reality."

Ahead, see every look from Sergio Hudson Fall 2024.

Sergio Hudson Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

