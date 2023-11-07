Serena Williams’s Molten Sequined Gown Proves Why She Was Named a Fashion Icon

Serena Williams knows how to make a show-stopping red carpet arrival.

She did just that at last night’s 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History. Serena was recognized with the CFDA’s prestigious Fashion Icon award, an honor that has previously been given to the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya. For her momentous milestone, the tennis legend tapped Thom Browne to create a custom red-carpet look.

The end result was a body-hugging gown with a long train, both of which were completely covered in molten black sequins. The piece included a jaw-dropping detail: gigantic, sequin-studded puff sleeves made out of shiny black fabric that wrapped around Serena's back. She accessorized the look with a white floral necklace, pearl drop earrings, and a red, white, and blue ribbon that wrapped around her braid and extended down behind the gown’s train.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced last month that the tennis champion would be honored with the prestigious award.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself—fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” Serena said of the award in a statement. “My dream of owning my own brand, S by Serena, has become a reality, and throughout my career I have been blessed to collaborate with the most established designers and the most exciting up-and-coming creatives. I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income. I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired, and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to.”

