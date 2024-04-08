The Sephora Savings Event is Happening Now: Here Are The Must-Have Items



I've been a Sephora Beauty Insider since the days when my mom would take me to Sephora to browse the aisles, and now, 10 years later, I'm still a member — its biggest perk being to shop the exclusive Sephora Savings Event. Available to Sephora Insider members only, including Insider, VIB, and rouge members. This sale is an exclusive shopping experience that allows all tiers of Insiders to get mega discounts on their favorite beauty products. The sale spans more than a week, so you have time to shop, but there are a few parameters you should know before the sale ends.

Shop The Sephora Savings Event

When is the Sephora Savings Event?

The Sephora Savings Event starts April 5, and spans through April 15, but not every Insider can shop throughout this entire time frame. Only Rouge members (those who have spent $1000 per year) are allowed to shop the first day, and VIB (those who have spent $350 per year) and Insider members (free to join!) can start shopping April 9 through the 15. No matter what tier you are, you must use code YAYSAVE at checkout to apply the appropriate discount based on your membership tier.

What are the discounts during the Sephora Savings Event?

Rouge members are able to receive 20 percent off on-sale products, VIB members can receive 15 percent off, and Insider members can take 10 percent off. Beauty Insiders across all tiers can enjoy 30 percent off all Sephora Collection products. While these aren't the biggest discounts we've ever seen, Sephora rarely hosts sales on its products, so this is kind of a big deal.

Our favorite beauty products from the Sephora Savings Event

Below, I rounded up my absolute favorite products to shop during the Sephora Savings Event. I included a mix of fragrance, skincare, haircare, and body care that I use on a daily basis, so you can trust that these picks are worth a shot.

Color Fuse Blush Powder

The second I tried Haus Labs By Lady Gaga, I was shocked at how creamy the formulas are. The first products I tried were her Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer and Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter. But when I sampled this new — and notably talc-free — blush, I was not only surprised by the smooth and buttery application but its lasting power as well. I applied this before work last week, and when I got home, it was still as vibrant as it was upon application at 7:30 am. If that's not saying something about this blush, I don't know what is.

Shop Now Color Fuse Blush Powder sephora.com $32.00

Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer

After spending years testing primers, commerce editor Jasmine Gomez says this one has become her go-to. "It’s so hydrating with a sticky-but-not-too-sticky base that seemingly seals pores for a flawless, final look," she says, adding that she's "obsessed." She also told me that she's almost out of her current bottle and is buying a new one before she runs out.

Shop Now Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer sephora.com $38.00

Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

If you want to finally nail that Hailey Bieber-esque natural makeup look, this palette from Makeup By Mario is made for you. With *so* many neutral shades, and a few smokey additions, you can accomplish any look you desire for all different occasions (including a night out on the town).

Shop Now Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette sephora.com $50.00

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

I'll admit, I'm bad at remembering to apply my SPF, but this two-in-one foundation makes it easier to keep my skin protected and super smooth. It's formulated with niacinamide and caffeine to visibly brighten and squalane to balance moisture and oil levels in the skin. I wear this one when I'm out and about all day but need my skin to look clear and perfected. It's one of my all-time favorite daytime foundations.

Shop Now Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 sephora.com $42.00

Limoncello Limited-Edition Makeup Sponge

For blending my foundation, concealer, blush, and bronzer, the Beautyblender Sponge is my go-to, as it makes all my products blend together seamlessly and look super natural. But, the brand's newest color, Limoncello, is probably my favorite one Beautyblender has ever launched. There are also a bunch of different colorways on sephora.com, if you want to peruse.

Shop Now Limoncello Limited-Edition Makeup Sponge sephora.com $20.00

Lip Cheat Lip Liner

If you've never tried Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat, what are you doing? It's a hard-and-fast editor favorite, and it will be yours too when you give it a try. Gomez loves using this lip liner for a quick makeup look because it applies so smoothly and easily. "All I do is line my lips, throw some gloss on, and voila! No lipstick necessary," she says.



Shop Now Lip Cheat Lip Liner sephora.com $25.00

Mega-C Skin-Soothing + Hydrating Body Wash

I'm a body wash snob, meaning the cleansing products I use in the shower must be super foamy, smell delicious (but not overpowering), deeply moisturizing, and infused with skin-loving ingredients. This formula from Alo receives high marks in all categories, making it a constant staple on my shower shelf.

Shop Now Mega-C Skin-Soothing + Hydrating Body Wash sephora.com $24.00

Windows Down

This fragrance smells exactly how you think it would — like a breezy summer day, with florals in bloom, driving with your windows down. Every time I spritz it, I'm brought back to summer in the suburbs. It feels so nostalgic every time I wear it. On extra desperate winter days, I'll wear this to remind myself of warmer seasons, and it definitely lifts my mood.

Shop Now Windows Down sephora.com $120.00

The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50

Who doesn't want velvety skin? One way to get it is with this silky SPF 50 sunscreen that is literally made with silk to boost radiance and minimize skin texture. It also has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which both hydrate and even out the skin tone, along with zinc oxide to protect your skin from the sun. Unlike many sunscreen formulas, it actually has ingredients your skin craves, so you can skip your morning serum lineup when you use it.

Shop Now The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 sephora.com $64.00

Turmeric Brightening Pore Scrub + Exfoliating Mask

Exfoliating every few days has transformed my skin into a clear, silky veil, and I have nothing but this product to thank. I keep it in the shower for days when I wash my hair. After cleansing, I apply it, and let it work its magic while I let my conditioner sit. The result? Fresh, clean skin that doesn't need additional toners or pads. This stuff is potent in the best possible way!

Shop Now Turmeric Brightening Pore Scrub + Exfoliating Mask sephora.com $54.00

Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray Sunscreen

This is the newest launch from Sol De Janeiro, and let me tell you — it's worth a try. Scented like the brand's original Cheirosa 62 Body Spray, it has the added bonus of SPF 50, so you'll smell good and be protected from the sun while you're at the beach or the pool this summer.

Shop Now Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray Sunscreen sephora.com $36.00

Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplane Tool

If you're a fellow peach fuzz girl, dermaplaning your skin will change your life, as it makes it look smoother and helps your skincare products absorb faster. This electric tool from Dermaflash will help you electronically shave your face for that porcelain, hair-free finish many crave.

Shop Now Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplane Tool sephora.com $199.00

Money Mist Leave In Conditioner

Another new launch on this list, Color Wow Money Mist Leave-In Conditioner increases shine, reduces frizz, protects from heat, and reduces breakage. Now, that sounds like something I need in my bathroom!

Shop Now Money Mist Leave In Conditioner sephora.com $29.00

FlexStyle Malibu Pink Pro Curls Limited Edition Multi-Styler

Discounts are nice, especially when they're on products you normally wouldn't pay full price for. This is one of those instances, and it's time to get your hands on it while it's on sale. Not convinced? Take a look at the positive reviews on the brand's website!

Shop Now FlexStyle Malibu Pink Pro Curls Limited Edition Multi-Styler sephora.com $299.00

