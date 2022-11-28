The best Sephora Cyber Monday deals include Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh and more

Rihanna's entire Fenty Beauty brand is on sale at Sephora for Cyber Monday. (Photo: Getty)

Sephora's Cyber Monday deals dropped early with major price cuts (up to 50% off!) on iconic bestsellers like the cult-favorite Confidence in a Cream from It Cosmetics and Lancome's volumizing mascara. You can also save 25% off all Fresh products in addition to everything from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand. These are the treats you'll want to pick up to gift to your favorite people — and yourself! Check out the goods we're adding to our shopping cart this Cyber Monday.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Anti-Aging Face Cream $40 $54 Save $14 Perfect for those with aging skin, this antioxidant-rich moisturizer provides lightweight hydration while improving signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Wake up to a more radiant complexion! $40 at Sephora

Fresh's clean skincare products are highly rated, especially the brand's Youth Preserve collection. The entire brand is 25% off today for Cyber Monday. One of the best anti-aging moisturizers out there, the Lotus Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer is a lightweight night cream packed with antioxidants. It's formulated to visibly minimize the signs of aging while you sleep.

Multiple five-star reviewers on Sephora say this is the best they've ever tried. "I have extremely dry skin. So bad that it feels like my face is on fire sometimes. Fresh is the only one that has actually taken care of my skin and hasn't made me break the bank," one shared. "My skin looks and feels healthy. And my forehead wrinkles look far less noticeable. I've gotten several compliments on my skin. I will never go to another face moisturizer. Ever. Never ever. This is it for me! Fresh's Lotus Daily and Nightly Moisturizers have really been a life-changer for me."

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer $13 $19 Save $6 This nourishing lip treat looks incredible on any skin tone with a hint of color. The balm is contained in a portable clip-on pan for effortless application on the go! $13 at Sephora

Sephora's Cyber Monday deals include 25% off all products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. One product we love that looks amazing on everyone is the Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer. This nourishing lippie is a combination balm and treatment that nourishes lips while adding a hint of universally-flattering color. Typically $19, you can get it today for $13. Select shades of the brand's iconic foundation are on sale (for 50% off!), too.

Peter Thomas Roth's highly rated Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum is on sale for half-off today. This unique serum provides hydration for up to 120 hours. Beauty experts and shoppers alike love it and it's suitable for any skin type, even those with aging skin. Five-star reviewers on Sephora say it's worth every penny, with multiple noting it's "the best product" they've ever used. "I have struggled with dry skin all of my life. Now that I’m in my late 40s, even more so. This product is phenomenal," one said. "The moment I put it on my face my skin felt relief. When I run out, my skin can tell and no other hyaluronic acid comes close. This is my one must-have beauty product. I’d give it 10 stars if I could."

On sale for 50% off, this is the almighty anti-aging eye serum that Drew Barrymore dubbed an "instantaneous game-changer." She continued: “It has caffeine in it and this beautiful reflective plant extract—and the second you put it on, your eyes look different." She said it helps dramatically with her dark circles and she "can't recommend it enough." We might go ahead and buy multiple bottles of this one.

Shoppers live for the It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream and we do, too. Formulated with a slew of skin-saving anti-aging ingredients like niacinamide and squalane, it's designed to nourish the skin and fight up to 10 different signs of visible aging. The silky cream promises to improve hydration, tightness, firmness and elasticity, as well as smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Reviewers confirm it lives up to the brand claims. "I like the rich, silky feel of this moisturizer. I noticed plumper and firmer skin within the first few days of use," one said. "Within 2 weeks I noticed less visible wrinkles around my eyes and a more even skin tone. Along with less visible neck lines and more radiant, hydrated skin."

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $143 $190 Save $47 This blow-dry brush gives you a salon style blowout in a cinch. The interchangeable brush design allows you to effortlessly switch from smooth to bouncy depending on your preference. $143 at Sephora

This season, consumers are after the newest trending technologies, beauty expert Elizabeth Corrigan, founder of The Complete Package and Prestige Testing, tells Yahoo Life. That means shoppers are focused on products that will give them salon results at home. “Hair tools that give you that at home ‘blow out’ effect are front and center for women who want to save time and money in the long run,” says Corrigan. “The higher-end hair tools seem to be extravagant, but if you are spending money and time in salons weekly to achieve this look, well worth the upfront investment.”

Hair tools like this can be pricey, but in the grand scheme of things, this one is a great deal compared to other high-end tools that cost upwards of $500. T3's answer to the at-home blow-dry brush has both stylists and consumers raving over it. One reviewer said it's "miraculous" and that their "halo of frizz is gone." "Because my hair is very thick, it's always been difficult for me to work with heat tools myself and achieve the same effect I get at the salon," they said. "I'm insanely happy I found this tool and would strongly recommend."

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara $14 $27 Save $14 A designer icon, the Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara gives the most dramatic false lash effect with up to 12X more volume than your natural lashes. The look will last for up to 24 hours, too! $14 at Sephora

Prestige mascara for 50% off? That's right! As of today, you can get the Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara for just $13.50. Shoppers rave over this one with over 1,000 five-star reviews. "I have pretty straight/medium lashes and this mascara reallllly gives me fullness and length," one shared. Another echoed that sentiment: "The profile it gives my lashes is extraordinary. Also, it really thickens them up and makes them nice and black, and super long."

If you're looking to up your game in the hair care department, look no further. This multi-tasking oil from Briogeo was specifically formulated to promote hair, scalp, skin, and brow health and nourishment. Providing a healthy scalp environment is key when it comes to hair growth, so this is a great oil to try if that's a concern of yours. Plus, it adds moisture and shine to your strands, too. Keep proper care of your hair by incorporating this into your routine!

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $15 $46 Save $31 This rich moisturizer fights wrinkles and redness while providing both instant and longterm hydration for severely dry skin. Also formulated to help ease distressed skin and conditions like eczema. $15 at Sephora

Whether you battle dry skin year-round or just brave it in the harshness of winter, you know how important the right hydrating products are. This ultra-rich cream uses FDA-designated colloidal oatmeal to soothe the skin from irritation, like eczema, rashes or itching. It also moisturizes, with decadent shea butter.

"Love this. It’s so hydrating and absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave an oil finish," shared one shopper. "I get really dry skin right around my nose in the winter, and it’s done wonders."

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado $28 $55 Save $28 A moisturizing eye cream infused with avocado oil that de-puffs, brightens, and improves the appearance of the signs of aging underneath the eyes. $28 at Sephora

This creamy Kiehl's eye treatment is packed with good-for-you avocado oil, which nourishes and moisturizes the delicate under-eye area. It helps brighten and de-puff, and eliminates those pesky dry patches that can make your concealer crease. "My under-eye area has been looking very wrinkly and dehydrated," a five-star shopper revealed. "I figured there was nothing that could improve its appearance, plastic surgery not withstanding. I used this eye cream last night, and honest as I can be, the skin was plumped up and had far fewer wrinkles!"

