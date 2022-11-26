Sephora’s Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals — like Drew Barrymore's ‘game-changing’ eye cream

Drew Barrymore called the Sunday Riley Autocorrect eye cream a "game-changer." It's on sale at Sephora for Black Friday!

Sephora kicked off Black Friday with major price cuts (up to 50% off!) on iconic bestsellers like the cult-classic Clinique's Dramatically Different moisturizer and Lancome's volumizing mascara. These are the goodies you'll want to pick up to gift to your favorite people — and yourself!

Check out the goods we're adding to our shopping cart.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $27 $54 Save $27 This super popular moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth pumps the skin full of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid in the formula. $27 at Sephora

This lightweight 30% hyaluronic acid complex cream from Peter Thomas Roth provides serious moisture. With breakthrough ingredient Pentavitin also in the formula, this moisturizer provides hydration for up to 72 hours. Beauty experts and shoppers alike love it and it's suitable for any skin type, even those with aging skin. 1,000 five-star reviewers on Sephora say it's worth every penny. "Love this product. Smooth application that absorbs quickly," one shared. "Skin is soft and wrinkles diminished. I can definitely see the difference in my skin when I miss a day."

Peter Thomas Roth's complementary Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum is on sale for half-off, too, and will make the perfect partner to this nourishing cream.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel $16 $33 Save $17 This cult-classic from Clinique is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that balances and refreshes the skin. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to add a serious dose of hydration to aging skin. $16 at Sephora

An anti-aging icon that's half-off is the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel. Many reviewers have dubbed this silky gel "the best moisturizer ever" and a "holy grail." It's great for all ages and those with aging skin love it as much as those with younger combination skin. "Been using it for many years and will never use anything else but Clinique Moisturizing Gel," a five-star reviewer said. "I'm 55 years old and have little just a few wrinkles around my eyes. I was a heavy smoker and I'm sure Clinique is keeping my skin looking young."

Another happy shopper shared that sale time is the perfect time to dive into this moisturizer: "I LOVE this product! I eyed this for no joke 10 years. Never gave into the hype till it went on sale. Yep I’m hooked. Regret not buying it sooner and I cannot believe I waited this long and settled for less all this time."

On sale for 50% off, this is the almighty anti-aging eye serum that Drew Barrymore dubbed an "instantaneous game-changer." She continued: “It has caffeine in it and this beautiful reflective plant extract—and the second you put it on, your eyes look different." She said it helps dramatically with her dark circles and she "can't recommend it enough." We might go ahead and buy multiple bottles of this one.

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $143 $190 Save $47 This blow-dry brush gives you a salon style blowout in a cinch. The interchangeable brush design allows you to effortlessly switch from smooth to bouncy depending on your preference. $143 at Sephora

This season, consumers are after the newest trending technologies, beauty expert Elizabeth Corrigan, founder of The Complete Package and Prestige Testing, tells Yahoo Life. That means shoppers are focused on products that will give them salon results at home. “Hair tools that give you that at home ‘blow out’ effect are front and center for women who want to save time and money in the long run,” says Corrigan. “The higher-end hair tools seem to be extravagant, but if you are spending money and time in salons weekly to achieve this look, well worth the upfront investment.”

Hair tools like this can be pricey, but in the grand scheme of things, this one is a great deal compared to other high-end tools that cost upwards of $500. T3's answer to the at-home blow-dry brush has both stylists and consumers raving over it. One reviewer said it's "miraculous" and that their "halo of frizz is gone." "Because my hair is very thick, it's always been difficult for me to work with heat tools myself and achieve the same effect I get at the salon," they said. "I'm insanely happy I found this tool and would strongly recommend."

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer $13 $19 Save $6 This nourishing lip treat looks incredible on any skin tone with a hint of color. The balm is contained in a portable clip-on pan for effortless application on the go! $13 at Sephora

Sephora's Black Friday deals include products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. One product we love that looks amazing on everyone is the Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer. This nourishing lippie is a combination balm and treatment that nourishes lips while adding a hint of universally-flattering color. Typically $19, you can get it today for $13. Select shades of the brand's iconic foundation are on sale (for 50% off!), too.

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara $14 $27 Save $14 A designer icon, the Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara gives the most dramatic false lash effect with up to 12X more volume than your natural lashes. The look will last for up to 24 hours, too! $14 at Sephora

Prestige mascara for 50% off? That's right! As of today, you can get the Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara for just $13.50. Shoppers rave over this one with over 1,000 five-star reviews. "I have pretty straight/medium lashes and this mascara reallllly gives me fullness and length," one shared. Another echoed that sentiment: "The profile it gives my lashes is extraordinary. Also, it really thickens them up and makes them nice and black, and super long."

If you're looking to up your game in the hair care department, look no further. This multi-tasking oil from Briogeo was specifically formulated to promote hair, scalp, skin, and brow health and nourishment. Providing a healthy scalp environment is key when it comes to hair growth, so this is a great oil to try if that's a concern of yours. Plus, it adds moisture and shine to your strands, too. Keep proper care of your hair by incorporating this into your routine!

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $15 $46 Save $31 This rich moisturizer fights wrinkles and redness while providing both instant and longterm hydration for severely dry skin. Also formulated to help ease distressed skin and conditions like eczema. $15 at Sephora

Whether you battle dry skin year-round or just brave it in the harshness of winter, you know how important the right hydrating products are. This ultra-rich cream uses FDA-designated colloidal oatmeal to soothe the skin from irritation, like eczema, rashes or itching. It also moisturizes, with decadent shea butter.

"Love this. It’s so hydrating and absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave an oil finish," shared one shopper. "I get really dry skin right around my nose in the winter, and it’s done wonders."

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado $28 $55 Save $28 A moisturizing eye cream infused with avocado oil that de-puffs, brightens, and improves the appearance of the signs of aging underneath the eyes. $28 at Sephora

Get at least 25% off different brands each day this week including today's deal on all Kiehl's products. One of our favorites from today's featured brand is actually up to 50% off today! This creamy Kiehl's eye treatment is packed with good-for-you avocado oil, which nourishes and moisturizes the delicate under-eye area. It helps brighten and de-puff, and eliminates those pesky dry patches that can make your concealer crease. "My under-eye area has been looking very wrinkly and dehydrated," a five-star shopper revealed. "I figured there was nothing that could improve its appearance, plastic surgery not withstanding. I used this eye cream last night, and honest as I can be, the skin was plumped up and had far fewer wrinkles!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.