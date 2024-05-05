New sensory gym near ABQ’s Westside welcomes kids of all needs

ALBUQUERQUE/RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new gymnasium for kids of all ages, but it’s catered towards children with autism and special needs.

On Saturday, ‘We Rock the Spectrum’ in Rio Rancho had its Star Wars-themed grand opening.

The children’s gymnasium is an international franchise that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism or neurotypical development.

“This gym is a smaller gym, and it does cater to each child’s individual needs whether they’re neurotypical or neurodivergent. Not every child is the same,” said Courtney Lewis, one of the owners of We Rock the Spectrum in Rio Rancho.

New Mexico couple finds a genie lamp, gets three wishes

The facility has therapeutic equipment including rock walls and swings for sensory processing issues. The gym also offers classes, camps, and arts and crafts.

“This is a really good business just because my daughter is on the spectrum, and so it’s nice to have a place that is just really understanding of her situation,” said a mom at Saturday’s grand opening.

The gym is open seven days a week and costs $16 per kid to play. They also have options for different memberships.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.