'Beats AirPods by a mile' Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds are more than 50% off

Cheap earbuds are a dime a dozen on Amazon, but they don't all deliver the best audio quality. If you just need something for phone calls, that's fine — but if you want audiophile-worthy sound, you want a company like Sennheiser. This brand has a long-standing reputation for mind-blowing audio quality across a wide range of products, from earbuds to headphones. Right now, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds are a whopping 54% off — down to $60 from $130. If these aren't quite what you're looking for, don't worry: there are a load of other Sennheiser products on sale, too.

Sennheiser Sennheiser Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds $60 $130 Save $70 With up to 27 total hours of playback time and passive noise cancelling that lets you listen to the music — and not the loud conversation at the table beside you — you'll have a better audio experience than ever. $60 at Amazon

"These headphones are seriously great. I’ve owned a pair of Bose Quiet Comfort earbuds, a few Beats earbuds, a set of Ankers, and some Apple Airpods — Seinheisser beats all of them by a mile in sound quality, comfort, and aesthetic. 10/10 would recommend these earbuds," one user said.

These headphones come with four different ear tip sizes to help ensure the best possible fit, while the Smart Control app — available for both iPhone and Android devices — lets you customize the headphones to suit your personal tastes. The app also assists in Bluetooth pairing for easy setup. Want even better audio quality? The Bass Boost feature can be activated at any time to enhance the bass and provide deeper lows to any song.

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds are designed for the music lover in all of us. (Photo: Amazon)

One user said you can't go wrong with these. "As soon as I tried them the sound was amazing. The app is easy to use and connected easily to my phone. They aren't the newest model but are well worth it because Sennheiser is known for quality."

If earbuds aren't your jam and you want something a bit more comfortable for wearing for longer periods, consider the Sennheiser 450BT headphones instead.

Amazon Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphone $90 $200 Save $110 Active noise cancellation means you don't have to hear anything you don't want to hear, and the 30 hours of battery life will keep you rocking out all day long. $90 at Amazon

"Exactly what I wanted as a mom of 2 young kids - excellent quality but at the same time can hear when one of them screams. Always a fan of Sennheiser for the clarity!" said one mom that just wanted some quiet. "As a hobbyist singer, I'm planning to start recording after a baby break and this is the perfect start to listen to high-quality, crystal clear audio! Battery lasts almost 2 days with my almost constant use (I'm obsessed). I don't currently travel but this one folds and looks easy to pack and carry if you do!"

The Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones fit over the ears and include tremendous battery life, as well as on-device controls for easily activating smart assistants (Siri and Google Assistant!) There are also different modes to pick from depending on the type of content. One is a Podcast Mode for better dialogue clarity, and there are also numerous equalization settings to customize the sound to your own tastes.

What sets Sennheiser apart? As we mentioned before, this brand is built with high-fidelity audio in mind. These are primarily for music, rather than phone calls or working out. Sure, you can use Sennheiser products for that with ease — but just be prepared to hear your tunes in a way that might have you singing along in the gym.

