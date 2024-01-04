Senior community residents pose for sexy calendar: ‘Getting older is not something to fear’

A group of friends at the Linden Ponds Senior Living Community in Hingham, Massachusetts is giving back to their community in a big way, and it’s all thanks to a sexy pinup calendar. Dubbing themselves the “Lovely Ladies of Linden Ponds,” 12 women posed for the cheeky calendar, raising more than $14,000 to help support residents who have fallen into financial hardship. And yeah, the Linden Ponds calendar might just be the sweetest thing you’ll see all week.

The pals — ranging in age from 69 to 92 — were inspired by the 2003 film Calendar Girls, teaming up to shed some clothes and snap a few photos for the 2024 calendar. Their goal was to raise funds for the community’s resident care fund, which helps keep residents where they are.

And it certainly seemed like they had plenty of fun along the way, with Miss December Judie Hass telling local CBS News affiliate WBZ-TV, “I was in the bar on a Sunday morning and you know, I was a Playboy bunny.”

Of course, they kept the pictures in good taste, with Miss September Suzanne Monk joking, “I had it done twice because the first time the book wasn’t high enough and I said I have 21-and 25-year old grandsons.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the future. So I say let’s get out there and sell as many calendars and with your help we will do that,” added Miss February Carole Walt.

It seems their efforts were successful — to date, they’ve sold more than 700 calendars. At 20 bucks a pop, that’s more than $14,000, all to help their fellow residents stay put where they feel at home. “We’re celebrating age and raising some money for a great cause,” model and organizer Christine Griffin told The Patriot Ledger.

The ladies even managed to keep the sexy photoshoot under wraps, with fellow residents of the 1,100-unit gated senior living community walking by, wondering what the heck was going on. “That was the hardest part, keeping it secret,” Griffin said. “When people started to look in and saw Judie as a Playboy Bunny, we just told them to move along.” The calendar was revealed at a year-end community-wide meeting, with the models sharing that people asked for their autographs and photos afterward.

They call themselves the Lovely Ladies of Linden Ponds. 12 seniors from the #LindenPonds retirement community in #Hingham âbared allâ for a new fundraising calendar. They say #AgeIsJustANumber! pic.twitter.com/8qVX8OIsAr — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) December 30, 2023

“We wanted the women in the calendar to represent their own interests and all the different activities we do here,” said Griffin. “We’re all living our lives and having a great time.”

Perhaps the best part: many of the women didn’t really know each other beforehand, but they’ve now forged lifelong friendships. “A lot of us didn’t know each other before, but this created a real level of camaraderie,” Walt said. “We are the Calendar Girls.”