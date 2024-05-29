Send a card to this WWII veteran from East Bridgewater on his 100th birthday. Here's how

EAST BRIDGEWATER — The East Bridgewater Police Department is requesting the public’s help in making World War II veteran Edgar (Eddie) Guaraldi's 100th birthday a special occasion.

“Eddie will be turning 100 years old on June 29th, and we are asking EVERYONE to please send him a birthday card to let him know how much he is loved and appreciated and thank him for his service,” the East Bridgewater police wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to police, Guaraldi is a WWII veteran who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

WWII veteran Edgar (Eddie) Guaraldi will turn 100 on June 29, 2024.

“That is just the tip of this Incredible man’s life journey!” they wrote. “Let’s make his birthday AMAZING!!”

Cards can be sent to: Edgar Guaraldi, C/O All American Assisted Living, 1074 West Washington St., Hanson, MA, 02341

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: East Bridgewater veteran: Police ask for 100th birthday cards