‘Selling Sunset’ star Bre Tiesi says PPD made her feel like she had ‘no control’ over anything

Bre Tiesi is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child, son Legendary Love, in July 2022.

“I had no control over my mental state, over my emotions, over my anything,” Tiesi, who shares her baby boy with her partner Nick Cannon, said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “That was just intense.”

The model-turned-real-estate-agent says having no control made her feel like she was spiraling.

“You can’t stop yourself, and I think that was what makes it so scary,” she continues. “‘Cause you’re like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Like, nothing’s wrong. Like, I have this beautiful baby. And why am I crying? And like, I don’t cry. Like, what the hell’s wrong with me?’ Like, you just can’t get it together.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Tiesi says she also struggled with “snapback culture” as most first-time moms—particularly ones who make their living in the spotlight—do.

“Everybody kinda lies to you about motherhood,” she says on the podcast. “They don’t really tell you how hard it is and everything that comes with it and all of that. And I think that I thought I’d snap back immediately, mentally, physically, in all ways.”

She also began filming her first season of “Selling Sunset” on Netflix at just six weeks postpartum, which likely didn’t help her feel calmer or more in control. But she made her glamorous debut on season 6 of the show regardless of the fact that she was still very, very freshly postpartum. As for the first few months of filming, she says she basically just “blocked it all out” because she had so much anxiety about how she’d come across to viewers and the whole editing process.

“I basically should’ve still been wearing a diaper and at home,” she recalls.

And despite the fact that Cannon is currently a father to 12 children, Tiesi says they make a good team and that he’s a good partner.

“No matter what people say about him, he’s a good person and he’s a good man and he steps up,” she says. “And that’s what’s important for my child.”