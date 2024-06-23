This new self-guided audio tour through the Millstone Valley spotlights rich US history

MILLSTONE – A new self-guided driving audio tour of the Millstone Valley National Scenic Byway is available this summer.

The tour, which takes an hour according to the website, spans the entire 27-mile byway loop.

It passes through the villages of Kingston, Rocky Hill, Griggstown, East Millstone and Millstone Borough, by following the Millstone River and the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

Also along the route is the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, which contains 70 miles of flat paths for hikers, joggers and cyclists, as well as opportunities to fish and kayak the canal.

The tour was created by the Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition and funded by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission.

The 1798 stone arch bridge over the Millstone River and the 1893 mill at Kingston.

The tour is available for both Apple and Android users and all they have to do is download the TravelStorysGPS app then follow the guided tour through their car speakers.

The app uses GPS to tailor instructions based on the user’s location while providing narration of the geography, history, landscape, and noteworthy landmarks along the route.

Also included in the app are links to extra information selected by the coalition including historic photographs and maps.

More: This Somerset County hunting preserve hidden gem traces its history back four generations

The Millstone Byway is one of the eight designated scenic byways in New Jersey and its route is near many historic districts including River Road, Kington Mill, and Six Mile Run.

Millstone Valley also has a rich history dating back to the American Revolution.

The 1834 Bridge Tender's House on the Griggstown Causeway which serves as the Visitors Center for the Millstone Valley National Scenic Byway.

In 1777, George Washington marched the Continental Army north through Millstone Valley after battles at Trenton and Princeton, then about a year later he would march them south through the valley to the Battle of Monmouth.

The Continental Army also took its final march through Millstone Valley, as it marched from New York to Yorktown, Virginia, meeting up with the French and defeating the British for final victory.

The Delaware and Raritan Canal also played a central role in the history of the area as it linked a trade route from New York to Pennsylvania in the 19th century.

Those who can’t download the app can find the tour at millstonevalley.org or can take the tour from the comfort of their own home using the travelstorys.com.

Questions before or during the tour can be directed to the Byway Visitor’s Center on Griggstown Causeway which is open 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends April through October.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Millstone Valley National Scenic Byway self-guided tour released