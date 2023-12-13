How to Use the Self-Cleaning Oven Function Correctly

TechCrunch

Graysky, one of the first third-party apps for the Twitter/X competitor Bluesky, is launching a subscription service with its latest release, as a means of generating revenue for its app by offering paid access to features that Bluesky itself doesn't yet support. Meanwhile, the app's broader update for all users brings several new features, including Trending Topics, to see what's popular on Bluesky right now. While many developers are toying with the Bluesky API to build services that extend the capabilities of Bluesky's platform, Graysky made waves for being the first cross-platform third-party app that reached consumers directly on both iOS and Android.