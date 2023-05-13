The rainbow knives made famous on Selena + Chef are up to 70% off — a 17-piece set is only $19!

Now that's a knife! (Photo: HBO Max/Amazon)

It's been six months since we last got our dishes dirty with Selena Gomez — and if you're eagerly waiting to hear if HBO Max will renew Selena + Chef, you're going to have to wait a little longer. There's no word yet if the award-winning show will be back for season five. But if you want to cook like Selena Gomez now, Amazon has a deal you won't want to pass up. The gorgeous Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Knives she uses on her show are on mega-sale right now — from just $20 for a 17-piece set!

These knives are eye-catching enough that the chefs she cooks with love to point them out.

"Ooh, that's a fancy knife!" Ludo Lefebvre said after Selena pulled out her beautiful multi-colored blade. That was just the beginning of the deluge of compliments on these iridescent kitchen tools.

"Who knew these knives would be the star of the show?" she joked after Antonia Lofaso called them 'Coachella knives.'

The knives themselves are made with stainless steel, but they have a rainbow titanium coating that makes them shimmer in different colors — they put on their own show while you chop and mince! There are three different sets to choose from — all with different features and different prices. But no matter which set you select, you won't be disappointed — over 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these multicolored blades.

Marco Almond Marco Almond 12-Piece Knife Set $18 $60 Save $42 This set includes a chef knife, bread knife with sheath, santoku knife, paring knife and fine edge utility knife — all with sheaths for safety. $18 at Amazon

If you just want basic knives (that are anything but average!), this set includes everything you need for daily meal prep.

"Saw these on Selena Gomez’s Chef +, and had to have them," wrote a happy cook. "I thought for the price, they’d be just ok as far as quality. I was wrong. These knives not only have amazing color, they are amazing quality. I feel like this is a hidden gem in the knives world. We have another brand that we paid about $1000 for and these knives are just as good! They’re fun, and sharp."

The 17-piece set has everything you love about the 12-piece set with the addition of rainbow measuring spoons. Did we mention that they're dishwasher-safe? They are!

"I'm shocked how sharp these knifes are and the blade covers are great," reported another five-star fan. "Figured they'd rust or wear down in the dishwasher but they're still like new."

If you like to keep your knives out on the countertop and ready to use, the 14-piece set comes with a butcher block so you can have your knives at hand, rather than searching for them in a drawer.

"I love these knives!" gushed another happy cook. "I've been searching for a new set for awhile and had these saved but was debating on them. I saw Selena Gomez using them so that was the push to buy them. I get so many compliments on them to when I have guests over."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

