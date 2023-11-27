Selena Gomez Is Currently "Casually Dating" and Feels Zero Pressure to Be in a Relationship

Update on Selena Gomez's relationship status, in case you're feeling respectfully nosy: According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, Sel is casually dating but isn't currently in a serious relationship.

As they put it, "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

Back in September 2023, Selena confirmed her single status in a TikTok saying, "Guess who has a boyfriend?"

And earlier that month, she opened up about her requirements in a partner, saying, "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

She added, "You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," Selena went on to say. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."



