Selena Gomez poses in a green dress and cat-eye sunglasses: 'They say go socialize, I say OK.'

Selena Gomez says she went out to socialize for just 20 minutes in cat eye sunglasses and a green dress. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Selena Gomez is always a mood. The Rare Beauty founder’s latest Instagram caption totally nails how it feels to socialize in 2022.

On April 8, Gomez posted a photo in which she looked glam in a leather jacket and glittery cat eye sunglasses. The Only Murders in the Building star wore her dark tresses swept up in a topknot and further accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a nameplate necklace and some cool rings.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “They say go socialize, I said OK. Lasted 20 min = success.”

The actress and Wondermind founder has been open about her mental health in relation to social media and the struggles and successes that have gone along with it. In 2016, Gomez was the most followed person on Instagram . In 2018, she quit social media .

As she explained in a 2021 interview with WWD, “To be honest, I was just, like, this is too much information. This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, why would I—I don’t get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life. And I just snapped, and I was over it."

The former Disney Channel star has said that she hasn’t been on the internet (including Instagram) in about four and a half years. Gomez has said that she curates her posts, but has a team running her accounts.

She told Good Morning America that the decision to never fully log on has “changed her life completely.”

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she shared. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news — that is actually important — I get through people in my life.”

