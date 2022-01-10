Selena Gomez shows off sleek bob in 'gorgeous' selfie

Selena Gomez is a force to be reckoned with.

On Monday, the 29-year-old actress shared a chic selfie showing her sporting bobbed hair, gold Jennifer Fisher hoops and a plunging black Louis Vuitton top accented with silk bows. Gomez wore the look for a press event for her upcoming film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which is set to be released this month.

Fans could not get enough of the star's look.

"GORGEOUS QUEEN OMG," one fan wrote in the comments. Another offered, "Oh hello queen," while others added, "You look stunning" and, "Come on bob cut!"

The Rare Beauty founder, who recently took out a full page ad in the New York Times to thank her team, also opened up to InStyle about her struggles with self-esteem over the years, especially in the age of social media.

"At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am," she admitted.

Gomez has been open over the years about her mental health and added that taking a break from social media was "the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health."

"I created a system where I still don't have my passwords," she explained. "And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."