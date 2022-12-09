The Instafamous Always Pan is just $99 right now — including Selena Gomez's pick

The internet can make just about anyone and anything an instant celebrity — including kitchen tools. First it was the Instant Pot, which was followed by the ubiquitous air fryer. Now, it’s Our Place's Always Pan. The internet is absolutely wild about it — with celebs like Oprah calling it “the kitchen magician” and the brand's collab with Selena Gomez, that was pretty easy to achieve. Its prettiness has made it Instagram-worthy, with loads of influencers posing with their pans. Curious? Or maybe you want to surprise that cook in your life for the holidays — either way, right now you can get the Instafamous pan on sale right now for just $99, down from $145 — that’s over 30% off!

Our Place Our Place Always Pan $99 $145 Save $46 This 8-in-1 pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest to take up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table without friction. $99 at Our Place

Selena Gomez has opened up her kitchen to us with her show Selena and Chef on HBOMax and first, shoppers couldn’t get enough of her titanium rainbow knives, but now they’re going wild for Our Place X Selena, which includes her discounted Always Pan in Lush Berry Pink, along with Vibrant Electric Blue and six other elegant colors.

Our Place debuted this fancy pan back in 2019 with loads of impressive features. Great for those with small kitchens, it’s got eight uses, which makes it your standby when preparing pretty much any dish (hence Always Pan). It’s made with aluminum, but instead of a nonstick coating like Teflon, its cooking surface is nonstick ceramic that Our Place says is toxin-free.

Here's the Sage, but you can also get this Instafamous wonder in Spice, Blue Salt, Char, Lavender, Rosa, Azul and Eve. (Photo: Our Place)

The 10-inch Always Pan is perfect for pan-frying things like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a 2.6-quart capacity with a depth of 2.7 inches, so you can boil things like pasta as well. Bonus: It comes with a steamer basket that fits in the pan so you can use it to strain pasta. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid and two spouts on both sides for easy pouring. Another Bonus: it has a beechwood spatula that has a space and hook on the handle of the pan like a spoon rest — which makes storage simple.

The sale includes plates, bowls and mugs, not to mention the Dinner at Selena’s 9-piece set. That includes the Always Pan plus plates and glasses. If that’s not enough, 10% of Our Place's profits go to the organization Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

Of course, because the Always Pan is Instafamous, shoppers love it. So far, it’s racked up over 27,000 reviews from happy cooks.

“This is now my ‘go-to’ pan for so many dishes,” gushed one satisfied shopper. “I have used it to cook greens, eggs, pasta, spaghetti sauce, salmon filets. Everything I've tried in it has come out better than with the old cast iron pan this replaced. I love that it weighs only 3 lbs., rather than the 5-lb. old cast iron pan. The steamer is useful for re-warming leftover meats and not getting them tough.The interior surface is much easier to clean. The well-designed lid allows venting or not venting. I'm very pleased with this product and the accessories that come with it.”

"This pan in incredible!" raved another fan. "It cooks fantastic" fluffy scrambled eggs — perfect; browned crusted steak is nothing but scrumptious. And cleanup is a breeze — no sticky eggs in the bottom to soak overnight. Best pan in the kitchen — always sorry when I have to use a different pan. Wish there was a full set of pans!"

Here’s something else to feel good about: For every order until the end of the year, Our Place is donating ten meals to the non-profit Feeding America. But if you’re shopping for holiday gifts, you’d better hurry. You have to order by December 16 if you want it to arrive for Christmas. Oh, and shipping is always free.

