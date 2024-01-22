A ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Listed a Los Angeles Mansion for $17.8 Million

Hollywood producer Andrew Scheinman—whose credits include Seinfeld, A Few Good Men (1992), and When Harry Met Sally (1989)—has put his newly transformed Los Angeles mansion on the market.

The boxy contemporary home on rustic Old Orchard Road is listed for a cool $17.8 million with David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties and Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates. According to property records, the writer-director originally purchased the pad back in 2018 for just shy of $4.5 million. Following the sale, the home was redesigned by the award-winning firm Rockefeller Kempel Architects. The comprehensive overhaul was completed just this year.

The filmmaker’s Brentwood abode sits on under an acre of land above Lower Mandeville Canyon and comprises six bedrooms and a whopping nine bathrooms. Set behind gates, the hillside is dotted with 150 newly planted trees, while lush greenery surrounds the driveway, which has room for more than 15 cars. Among the spread’s standout features are a 28-foot limestone-walled entry, custom wide plank European oak flooring, red cedar paneling (both indoors and outside), and tons of glass.

On the main floor, the living room is decked out with a giant floor-to-ceiling stone-clad fireplace. Nearby, a transparent 72-bottle wine closet separates the living area from the dining room. In the kitchen, you’ll find an eat-in island for up to six people, a hidden walk-in pantry, and top-of-the-line appliances from Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero. The digs also sport an elevator, a rooftop deck that faces the ocean, a private gym with an infrared sauna, and a movie theater that’s equipped with a 165-inch screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound system.

The second floor holds an atrium that leads directly to the primary suite. The bedroom is like a private oasis that’s replete with two fireplaces for maximum coziness, a spacious wraparound terrace, and dual bathrooms, both of which include a custom center island and walk-in closets.

The resort-style grounds are predictably spacious, with an alfresco dining area and kitchen. The latter includes a grill, a pizza oven, and a beverage center. Steps away, there’s a large swimming pool with lights, so you can swim at night. Throw in a pool house with a bathroom, a washer-dryer, a rain shower, and a wet bar, and you may never want to come inside.

