See why there’s ‘no bad time to be up here on the mountain’ at this Kentucky State Park

In southeastern Kentucky, Pine Mountain State Resort Park is home to more than 40 of the states 148 rare and endangered plants, according to park naturalist Keith Bowling.

“We’re actually standing within Kentucky’s very first state park, nestled right here on top of the ridge at about sixteen, seventeen hundred feet,” he said.

The resort, whose land was the first acquired by the state for a park, offers a tremendous amount of history and activities.

“If you’re really interested in Native American history or early settlers or the Civil War, Civilian Conservation Corps — we have a little bit of something here for all of those things,” Bowling said. “We span across about 1,600 acres.”

While many people first visit Pine Mountain to enjoy the fall colors, Bowling said the they soon discover what else it has.

“We have plenty of anthocyanin in our leaves, so we get all the colors,” Bowling explained. “We’ll have some greens, some yellows, some bright oranges, bright reds.”

Winter, though, offers an opportunity to view snow-capped mountains and spend the night in a 90-year old wood-burning log cabin, he said.

“And then you roll on around into spring, seeing those wildflowers pop,” Bowling said.

Next, summer brings the wildlife.

“There’s just no bad time to be up here on the mountain,” Bowling said.

▪ Pine Mountain State Resort Park is located at 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky.

Dusk falls over Pine Mountain State Resort Park near Pineville.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park offers views of the surrounding mountains and hills in East Kentucky.

A deer crosses the road in Pine Mountain State Resort Park. The fall offers prime fall foliage viewing.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park is located above Pineville.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park is known for its colorful leaves during autumn.

Clear Creek flows through Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Bell County.