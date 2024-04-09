See stunning photos from solar eclipse flight from Austin to Detroit

Detroit Free Press photographer Eric Seals had quite an interesting solar eclipse flight. One of the two eclipse flights offered by Delta Airlines, DL 1218, flew from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). There were about 130 lucky passengers.

Seals captured the special event with photos, which he then uploaded to Instagram profile @ericseals and shared the experience with those of us on the ground.

Here are some of the once-in-a-lifetime photos taken during the 2-hour and 15-minute flight.

'Red carpet'

As Delta prepared for passengers on its solar eclipse flight, staff set the scene. A red carpet was rolled out, with an arc of balloons framing the walkway.

'Woah!!! Where is my window???'

Eric Seals' eclipse flight had a rocky start.

Delta had granted Seals permission to board the plane with his camera equipment first, so he could capture the other passengers walking under the balloon canopy and across the jetway.

Lee shared his predicament of finding that his seat did not offer a direct view of the nearest window. Instead, he would need to recline his seat to capture the view.

Luckily, Seals met a kind soul in the seat behind him. After Seals offered to take her photo during the eclipse, the woman offered to switch seats with him.

"So glad there are good people still left in this world," Seals wrote on social media. "I’m going to make a solar eclipse print and send it to her."

'Flying at 640 mph'

A strong tailwind at 35,057 feet complicated the flight. To stay ahead of the moon, the Delta plane increased its speed.

The average speed of Delta's AA220-300 is between 120 and 150 miles per hour, according to the Airbus site.

'Cool swag bag'

Delta seemed to pull out all the stops for its solar eclipse flights. While in the air, all passengers received various eclipse-themed items.

'You win some and you lose some'

Unfortunately views of the solar eclipse from the plane were less than ideal. The area of sky featuring the sun was high above the aircraft, making it difficult to glimpse.

Above Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the pilot permission to turn the plane so that both sides could watch the eclipse from their windows.

'A wedding proposal during the flight'

As if the solar eclipse flight wasn't special enough, there was a marriage proposal on DL 1218.

And she said yes.

"One of the highlights was getting advance notice about a wedding proposal during the flight," Seals wrote on social media. "Being there for that with the crowd of passengers enjoying the moment the couple from New York City will never forget."

