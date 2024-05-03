See our roundup of Milwaukee-area high school proms in 2024

And with that, the 2024 prom season has come to a close.

Milwaukee students made the most of their big night, showing off their best fashionable moments and celebrating the end of the year, hosted at venues like the Pritzlaff Building and 3rd Street Market Hall.

See all the joy and fun in our prom galleries below, featuring the Hawthorne School family prom, Milwaukee Reagan High School, Golda Meir High School and more.

Hawthorne School Family Prom

See 20 photos of the Hawthorne School students and families at Hawthorne Elementary School in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Reagan High School

Check out 21 photos of Milwaukee Reagan High School students at the Pritzlaff Building in Milwaukee.

Golda Meir High School

See 21 photos of Golda Meir High School students at South Second in Milwaukee.

St. Joan Antida and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

Check out 21 photos of St. Joan Antida and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School students at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin high school prom photos from 2024

A growing collection of reader-submitted prom photos from schools across Wisconsin.

Historic Wisconsin prom life throughout the 1900s

Check out this gallery of historic archived photos of Wisconsin high school proms from throughout the 1900s.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee-area high schools celebrate prom in 2024