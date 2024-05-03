See our roundup of Green Bay-area high school proms in 2024

And with that, the 2024 prom season has come to a close.

Green Bay high schoool students celebrated their prom night, dressed to the nines, dancing with DJs and taking photo-booth photos.

See all the joy and fun in our prom galleries below, featuring Green Bay Preble High School and Bay Port High School.

Green Bay Preble High School

See 17 photos from Preble High School's prom in Green Bay.

Bay Port High School

Check out 17 photos from Bay Port High School's prom at the LedgeCrest Reserve in Ledgeview.

Wisconsin high school prom photos from 2024

A growing collection of reader-submitted prom photos from schools across Wisconsin.

Historic Wisconsin prom life throughout the 1900s

Check out this gallery of historic archived photos of Wisconsin high school proms from throughout the 1900s.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay area high schools celebrate prom in 2024