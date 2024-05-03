See our roundup of Appleton-area high school proms in 2024

And with that, the 2024 prom season has come to a close.

Appleton-area students celebrated their prom night, showing off their best dresses with themes like "A Starry Night," "Tangled," "The Golden Gala" and more.

See all the joy and fun in our prom galleries below, featuring Appleton high schools and Hortonville High School.

Hortonville High School

Check out 28 photos from Hortonville High School's prom at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton.

Appleton-area high schools

See 36 photos from Appleton North, Appleton East and Appleton West high schools' prom at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel in downtown Appleton.

Wisconsin high school prom photos from 2024

A growing collection of reader-submitted prom photos from schools across Wisconsin.

Historic Wisconsin prom life throughout the 1900s

Check out this gallery of historic archived photos of Wisconsin high school proms from throughout the 1900s.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton area high schools celebrate prom in 2024