See How Renters Used an IKEA Staple to Show Off Their 400 Records

"I inherited a (vintage?) Pottery Barn couch from my older sister, who had inherited it from my mom," Marysa explains. "It has deep, comfy seats and fits three people if you're not afraid to get cozy. The cool, off-white cotton slipcover has held up shockingly well considering that we practically live on this couch." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

The living room houses the record collection, thanks to a new IKEA KALLAX in a glossy white finish with elevated legs. "My biggest brag is that we did in fact thrift almost everything on the gallery wall," Marysa admits. "It's been an ever-changing collection, as we cycle pieces in and out, and it will no doubt leave us without a security deposit. But if I'm going to be looking at the same wall for three years, then it better look good." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

Marysa found the floor lamp base for free on the sidewalk when someone was moving out, and spray-painted it red. She bought the shade at Home Goods. Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

The gingham chair (and matching ottoman) was found on Facebook Marketplace in Richmond, while Marysa was still in Central NY. "I begged my parents to pick it up for me and store it until my next trip home," she admits. "I enjoy sitting in this spot with my laptop, a book, or a cup of coffee. Honey, our new rescue dog, loves curling up on the ottoman. The wavy, purple gingham print is very up my alley — both whimsical and cottage-y." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"I thrifted this bar cart from a seller in Rochester, New York, when I was in college. It was my first thrifted 'furniture' purchase and it lived at my parents' house until I moved to Richmond." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"My goal for this room was pretty specific. I wanted to host people, and I wanted a big dining space," Marysa explains. Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"I grew up with a long dining room table, where I spent countless night doing homework, where I rolled out sugar cookies, completed crafts, and ate dinners." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"This table has seen countless games of Rummikub and dinners and get-togethers of friends. When we eventually move to a larger space or a proper house, I'm eager to put in the extra leaf, making the table fit for 10." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"We rescued a 5-year-old hound named Honey this year, but she would prefer to run in circles with the zoomies rather than play with any of the toys we bought her." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

I covered the laminate countertop with terrazzo printed peel-and-stick waterproof paper, which has held up super great and is easy to clean," Marysa explains of the kitchen. Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"Fresh herbs grow in the windowsill in the summer and are so nice to have on hand," Marysa continues. "Again, maximizing storage is the name of the game, so we hung up spice racks and utilized storage crates." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"This is the view down the short hallway, looking from our bedroom towards the front door. Given how small the apartment is for two humans and a dog, we have to utilize every spot we can," Marysa describes. "We painted the bench one of my favorite colors (chartreuse) and I hung up a gallery wall of photos of us with friends and family. I wanted a floor-length vintage mirror, but we couldn't find any within our budget. We settled on this one is from Home Goods and I love it more each day." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"We sourced a bedroom set of two side tables, a tallboy dresser, and a low dresser because it was vintage, hig- quality, and a great price," Marysa writes. "Plus, it's really hard to thrift matching bedside tables. Did we have the room for all of this furniture in our 10x10 bedroom? Barely. But I often refer to big purchases as long-term investments." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

"A set of two tall windows fill the lefthand wall, just out of sight. We needed blackout curtains for when I work night shifts, so we sourced a set that was both practical and beautiful. The artwork above the bed is an ode to the movie When Harry Met Sally — Sally has the same Thomas McKnight print above her own bed." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

The queen-size bed frame is from IKEA from Marysa's senior year of college, "but the king-sized thrifted headboard fit perfectly between the mattress and the wooden bed frame." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

Marysa describes her home's personal style as "[c]ollection of memories and inspirations." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: The Fan, Richmond, Virginia

STYLE: Eclectic, Vintage

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 900

When Marysa Corona and her boyfriend, Jake, moved from New York to Richmond, Virginia, so Marysa could pursue a job as a registered nurse, it wasn’t just a daunting 500-mile move.”It was also the furthest from home that either of us had ever lived,” begins Marysa, who shows off her home journey on her Instagram account, @lettucedecorate.

“I toured a dozen apartments with my mom in the span of 24 hours and we instantly knew that this unit was the one, even though the three college girls who were currently leasing the space left much to be desired — and I mean, dirty underwear on the floor and holes in the wall during our initial tour,” Marysa continues. “But the unit had tall ceilings filled with long windows, wood floors throughout, and a charming non-functioning fireplace. The place had character. And the location in The Fan was to die for. And, it had a washer/dryer and dishwasher in unit.”

"Our space is filled with trinkets that call directly to specific points in time or memories of ours," Marysa explains. "A ceramic frog dish, because my parents called me Froggy when I was growing up, and I have a fondness for the little amphibians." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

Unfortunately, the home also came without central air and it had a “thick coat of the landlord special on painted doors and windows that barely opened and closed.” But the couple took on the challenge of cleaning up and customizing the rental, switching out the dining room and the living room, using a guest room as an office, and “IKEA-ing the storage problems,” she writes. “Living far from family and working in a stressful healthcare environment, my new apartment needed to be more than just a spot to rest our heads. It needed to become our own getaway. A spot to rest, to host, to work, and, of course, to decorate.”

"A Danish teak table from FB Marketplace that can fit 10 seats, an ode to my time studying abroad in Copenhagen and a place for us to host our friends and family. I have a blue mini fridge that I was gifted for my freshman year of college (eight years ago!), which I spray-painted last year to a buttery cream," Marysa describes. Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

“The space I’ve created in our apartment allows me to be comfortable, to both host and just relax,” Marysa admits. “Decorating my apartment is truly a creative outlet for me. I am practical; I only need what I use or what I love. But I’m also quirky, so I love a lot of things. My boyfriend plays jazz saxophone and his 400+ record collection spans the wall of our living room. I’ve homed in on a neutral base of jute rugs and wooden furniture, in order to let the colors of our collection of thrifted artwork and coffee table books and glassware shine.”

"The last fun piece of furniture we purchased was a saddle ottoman . I bought it at Circa, which is an amazing antique store in Charlottesville, Virginia. It has a wooden base with brass accents and a light brown, leather seat. Bells hang from the underside and ring every time you move the ottoman. It is both practical and whimsical, so of course I love it," Marysa describes. "I scored a Lou Hodges-style coffee table for $20 at a local thrift store, and we've turned an antique dresser into our TV stand; the drawers are now full of movies and games." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

“If I love it and it’s a good deal, then I’ll find a spot for it,” Marysa shares of her own design philosophies. “And this sentiment doesn’t mean, ‘go and buy everything you like.’ But if you do love a piece or something speaks to you, then go for it! You will make it work, you will find a spot for it. When I help decor shop with my friends, they often say, ‘I don’t know where I’d put it.’ And I want to facepalm my head in response. If you are trying to decorate your space, then sometimes you need to take the leap and just try. If it doesn’t work out, then resell it!”

"If someone were to ask me to describe my personal decor style, I would show them the living room," Marysa admits. "I am my most comfortable in this room. My dog, Honey, would agree, as she snoozes on the ottoman or next to me on the couch. I think that I also feel a certain sense of pride when I reflect on the layout issues that we overcame in order to make this room so successful and usable." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

Get the same look as this home:

LIVING ROOM

Seagrass rug — Rugs USA

Antique dresser — Clash & Trash (Richmond, VA)

Lou Hodges-style coffee table — Diversity Thrift (Richmond)

Saddle ottoman — Circa (Charlottesville, VA)

Hand-me-down Pottery Barn couch

Record cabinet — IKEA KALLAX

Gingham chair and ottoman — FB Marketplace

Side table, art, lamps, wrought iron, glass side table, bar cart — Thrifted

Red lamp with blue shade — Lamp base free on the sidewalk and spray-painted red; shade from Home Goods

Gingham curtains — Thrifty Sisters (Richmond)

Large piece of art titled “Evening Ritual” — Chloe Strang (@chloestrang)

Embroidered flower canvases — Made by one of my best friends

Crayola Clock — Thrifty Sisters (Richmond)

"We relentlessly searched for a set of six vintage chairs and were so lucky to score the yellow vinyl-clad set in the dining room." Credit: Marysa Corona Credit: Marysa Corona

DINING ROOM

Teak MCM dining table — FB Marketplace

Set of 6 Cesca-style chairs — Boho To Go (Richmond)

Acrylic wine rack — Mainly Modern (Richmond)

MCM hutch — Family heirloom

Curtains — Thrifty Sisters (Richmond)

Hanging wall clock — Material World (Richmond)

Glassware and lamps and art — Thrifted

KITCHEN

Spice racks — IKEA

Blue crates — HAY brand from the Design Within Reach website

Tomato print — Thrifted

PRIMARY BEDROOM

Bed frame — IKEA

Headboard — $10! West End Thrift (Richmond)

Purple-striped duvet cover and throw blanket — H&M home

Blue velvet blackout curtains — Home Depot online

Bedside lamps and At Home Thomas McKnight print — RVA Antiques (Richmond)

Thanks, Marysa and Jake!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

