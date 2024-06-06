See How Renters Used an IKEA Staple to Show Off Their 400 Records

When Marysa Corona and her boyfriend, Jake, moved from New York to Richmond, Virginia, so Marysa could pursue a job as a registered nurse, it wasn’t just a daunting 500-mile move.”It was also the furthest from home that either of us had ever lived,” begins Marysa, who shows off her home journey on her Instagram account, @lettucedecorate.
“I toured a dozen apartments with my mom in the span of 24 hours and we instantly knew that this unit was the one, even though the three college girls who were currently leasing the space left much to be desired — and I mean, dirty underwear on the floor and holes in the wall during our initial tour,” Marysa continues. “But the unit had tall ceilings filled with long windows, wood floors throughout, and a charming non-functioning fireplace. The place had character. And the location in The Fan was to die for. And, it had a washer/dryer and dishwasher in unit.”
Unfortunately, the home also came without central air and it had a “thick coat of the landlord special on painted doors and windows that barely opened and closed.” But the couple took on the challenge of cleaning up and customizing the rental, switching out the dining room and the living room, using a guest room as an office, and “IKEA-ing the storage problems,” she writes. “Living far from family and working in a stressful healthcare environment, my new apartment needed to be more than just a spot to rest our heads. It needed to become our own getaway. A spot to rest, to host, to work, and, of course, to decorate.”
“The space I’ve created in our apartment allows me to be comfortable, to both host and just relax,” Marysa admits. “Decorating my apartment is truly a creative outlet for me. I am practical; I only need what I use or what I love. But I’m also quirky, so I love a lot of things. My boyfriend plays jazz saxophone and his 400+ record collection spans the wall of our living room. I’ve homed in on a neutral base of jute rugs and wooden furniture, in order to let the colors of our collection of thrifted artwork and coffee table books and glassware shine.”
“If I love it and it’s a good deal, then I’ll find a spot for it,” Marysa shares of her own design philosophies. “And this sentiment doesn’t mean, ‘go and buy everything you like.’ But if you do love a piece or something speaks to you, then go for it! You will make it work, you will find a spot for it. When I help decor shop with my friends, they often say, ‘I don’t know where I’d put it.’ And I want to facepalm my head in response. If you are trying to decorate your space, then sometimes you need to take the leap and just try. If it doesn’t work out, then resell it!”
Google has developed a new AI tool to help marine biologists better understand coral reef ecosystems and their health, which can aid in conversation efforts. The tool, SurfPerch, created with Google Research and DeepMind, was trained on thousands of hours of audio reef recordings that allow scientists studying the reef to be able to "hear reef health from the inside," track reef activity at night, and track reefs that are in deep or murky waters. Over the past year, visitors to Google's Calling in our Corals website listened to over 400 hours of reef audio from sites around the world and were told to click when they heard a fish sound.
Carlo Kobe and Scott Smith believed so strongly in the need for a debit card product designed specifically for Gen Zers that they dropped out of Harvard and Cornell at ages 19 and 21, respectively, in 2021 to build a startup called Fizz. The pair wanted to go beyond creating a debit card for the younger generation. Its target demographic is college students, aged 18 to 24.