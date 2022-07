Refinery29

While New York City may run the trends in ready-to-wear, Miami never fails to turn up the heat on resort wear every year at Paraiso’s Swim Week. This season, both veteran and up-and-coming designers from around the globe gathered in South Beach to showcase what’s next in the market for swimsuit trends. From Colombia Runway Show's designers offering fresh twists on haute hues and bold prints to fan-favorites Poster Girl, Peixoto, and Riot Swim showing off their signature beach-to-bar pieces, Miam