SEE IT: NYC Ferry launches limited-time Pride collection with Gay Pride Apparel

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In celebration of Pride Month, the NYC Ferry released exclusive pride-themed merchandise, with a portion of funds benefitting the New York Transgender Advocacy Group.

The collection, released in partnership with Gay Pride Apparel, celebrates New York’s important role as the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement.

Kristi Hayden

“We are Ferry Proud to partner with NYC Ferry to bring you a collection of proud, inclusive, and welcoming items this pride,” a statement read on Gay Pride Apparel’s website. “NYC Ferry is our favorite method of transportation between NYC’s five boroughs and the only way we get to our favorite beaches in the summer.”

Items like pride shirts, tote bags, stickers, and towels are available for a limited time here.

Gay Pride Apparel is a small business based in New York City and is LGBTQIA+/BIPOC-owned.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

