See Naomi Osaka’s bold and personal Met Gala look

The Met Gala may be fashion's biggest night, but the beauty looks were giving exactly what they were supposed to give. From tennis star Naomi Osaka's structural hairstyle to Yara Shahidi's ode to Josephine Baker, Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, and Frank Ocean's lime green buzzcut, the stars that graced the red carpet made us remember just how much we missed seeing the looks at the annual Met Gala. Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala.