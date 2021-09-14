See Naomi Osaka’s bold and personal Met Gala look
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka made a dramatic debut Monday at the Met Gala.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka made a dramatic debut Monday at the Met Gala.
Because every shade needs good skin care. The post Naomi Osaka just launched a beauty line — here are all the details and where to shop appeared first on In The Know.
After a year hiatus, the Met Gala is back to celebrate American fashion. Anna Wintour tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka to cochair the event, while Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour herself will serve as the honorary chairs of the "In America"-themed Gala. Prepare to see some bold looks - like gymnast Nia Dennis in an all-blue Adidas x Stella McCartney jumpsuit - as well as stunning looks with special tributes, representing America both today and yesterday at this year's event.
The stars did not disappoint for fashion's biggest night. Fashion's biggest night is here—even if it was delayed from May to September due to COVID-19. The Met Gala's red carpet has officially begun.
Sad hours open.
The poet and activist is one of the event's co-hosts.
This year's Met Gala red carpet was full of bold beauty looks. The Met Gala made a triumphant return, with a red carpet full of gorgeous, sparkly, and colorful beauty trends. Click through to see all the eye-catching hair, makeup, and manicure looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.
A look back at all of the iconic red carpet moments from the Met Gala.
Yes, she's dressed as the Statue of Liberty. We broke down all the winks to Lady Liberty.
The detailing? Beautiful!
We understand, but we're not happy about it.
After a 2020 hiatus from Met Gala season, the annual fashion party has finally made its return on a smaller, pandemic-friendly scale—though with looks just as extravagant and memorable as any other year. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance," said Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. For a glimpse into the takes on the fashion event's most patriotic theme, see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2021 Met Gala ahead.
Here are a few of our favorite looks from the men of the Met Gala.
Talk about a debut!
Fashion's biggest night is back.
Oprah, Princess Diana, Elon Musk, and Hilary Duff have all made surprising appearances at previous Met Gala red carpets.
The Met Gala may be fashion's biggest night, but the beauty looks were giving exactly what they were supposed to give. From tennis star Naomi Osaka's structural hairstyle to Yara Shahidi's ode to Josephine Baker, Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, and Frank Ocean's lime green buzzcut, the stars that graced the red carpet made us remember just how much we missed seeing the looks at the annual Met Gala. Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala.
Celebrities like Rihanna have gone from wearing simple evening gowns to going all out with bold and daring fashion at the annual Met Gala.
There's going to be a Met Gala on September 13, 2021 and another on May 2, 2022.
Tune in to fashion's big night out.
Even though she's not in school anymore, Kerry Washington is still finding ways to celebrate the...