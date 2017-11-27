See How Melania Trump Decorated the White House for Christmas

For her first Christmas as First Lady, Melania Trump designed a decoration theme that serves as an ode to the past: “Time-Honored Traditions.”

“The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House,” the First Lady said in a statement. “As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays.”

According to the White House, the decorations include a tree tribute to Gold Star military families, President Ronald Reagan’s china, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1866 edition of “A Christmas Carol,” and an official White House Christmas tree adorned with glass ornaments emblazoned with the seal of each state and territory.

View photos Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. More

And of course, there are holiday desserts. Stephanie Grisham, director of communications for the First Lady’s office, tweeted that this year’s gingerbread house was baked with 300 pounds of dough.

This year’s Gingerbread House I was baked w 300 lbs of dough & features @FLOTUS signature wreaths! #TimeHonoredTraditions pic.twitter.com/igUw7dS93J — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

The White House will hold more than 100 open houses during the month of December and host more than 25,000 visitors on public tours.

See more photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations below:

View photos U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, right, and son Barron Trump view the White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2017. Silent Night Evergreens presented the Wisconsin-grown Christmas Tree to Melania and the tree will be displayed in the White House Blue Room. More

View photos The gingerbread White House is seen in the East Dining Room during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2017. More