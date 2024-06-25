See Lower Hudson Valley NY 2024 high school and college graduation photos

See all of our photo galleries from Lower Hudson Valley high school and college graduations below. More galleries will be added as graduations are held.

The Rockland Community College graduation ceremony at Clover Field in Pomona May 20, 2024.

Purchase College State University of New York celebrates the 52nd annual commencement at Westchester County Center in White Plains May 17, 2024.

SUNY Westchester Community College 76th commencement ceremony May 9, 2024 in Valhalla.

The North Salem High School graduation took place at Caramoor in Katonah June 17, 2024.

Brewster High School Class of 2024 commencement ceremony at Brewster High School June 20, 2024.

The Haldane High School Class of 2024 commencement at Haldane High School in Cold Spring June 15, 2024.

Riverside High School in Yonkers celebrated graduation at Westchester County Center in White Plains June 21, 2024.

Walter Panas class of 2024 graduation ceremony at Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt June 22, 2024.

Roosevelt High School in Yonkers celebrates its graduation at the Westchester County Center in White Plains June 21, 2024.

Lakeland High School class of 2024 graduation ceremony at Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak June 22, 2024.

Irvington High School held their 2024 Commencement at Matthiessen Park in Irvington-on-Hudson, June 15, 2024.

Rye High School graduation June 20, 2024.

Ossining High School holds their graduation ceremony at Pace University in Pleasantville on Saturday, Jun 22, 2024.

John Jay High School Class of 2024 commencement ceremony at Caramoor Center for Music and Arts in Katonah June 18, 2024.

Clarkstown North graduation at Clover Park in Pomona June 24, 2024.

Rye Neck High School held its class of 2024 graduation June 24, 2024.

